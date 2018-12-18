Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) stake by 28.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.09M shares as Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT)’s stock rose 21.92%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 2.68M shares with $264.63 million value, down from 3.76M last quarter. Ubiquiti Networks Inc now has $7.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 274,198 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 62.10% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.10% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.32; 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Repatriated $677.2M in Cash From Foreign Subsidiaries to U.S. Banks in 3Q; 09/03/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces that A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 16/03/2018 – Questions for Ubiquiti CEO on Investor Day; 21/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS, INC. INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE LOW-END OF REVENUE AND ADJ SHR GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders

Among 7 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. LogMeIn had 8 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $5.06 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $1.65 million were sold by Simon Michael K on Monday, August 27.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company has market cap of $4.21 billion. The firm offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a well-known provider of cloud telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web live chat service. It has a 30.65 P/E ratio. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 56 investors sold LogMeIn, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.04 million shares or 6.44% less from 50.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 95,551 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 147,030 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Arcadia Invest Management Mi holds 17,940 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt invested in 273 shares. Blackrock Inc has 4.50M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas owns 85 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Raymond James Ser Advisors accumulated 26,112 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 6,700 shares. Huntington National Bank has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 720,929 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System holds 9,583 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Invesco invested in 559,169 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Filament Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,446 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $9.48 million activity. Shares for $8.79 million were sold by Moore Benjamin. Shares for $688,674 were sold by SEGE RONALD.

Analysts await Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 9.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.75 per share. UBNT’s profit will be $58.09 million for 31.77 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold UBNT shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 17.06 million shares or 9.51% less from 18.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Limited owns 0% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 33,827 shares. New Amsterdam Prtn Ltd Co Ny reported 38,219 shares. Akre Cap Limited Liability Com reported 2.68M shares stake. Parametrica Mgmt Ltd reported 5,053 shares. State Street invested 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Foundry Partners Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Janney Capital Management, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 31,254 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs holds 0.57% or 20,000 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 21,550 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Sei Invests Communications accumulated 94,349 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc Inc invested in 872 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorp Of Mellon reported 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT).

