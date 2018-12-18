Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in James Financial Grp (BOTJ) by 11.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,317 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.15M, up from 178,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in James Financial Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 706 shares traded. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) has declined 7.44% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BOTJ News: 20/04/2018 DJ Bank of the James Financial Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOTJ); 20/04/2018 – Bank of the James Fincl: 1Q Return on Avg Assets Rose to 0.72%; 20/04/2018 – Bank of the James Fincl: 1Q Net Interest Income Before the Provision for Loan Losses $5.33M; 20/04/2018 – Bank of the James Fincl 1Q EPS 26c; 20/04/2018 – Bank of the James Fincl: 1Q Total Assets $653.6M

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 39.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.80 million, up from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $416.15B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $144.81. About 14.10 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – Facebook probe tests regulator’s ability to rein in Silicon Valley; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Collects Internet Data on Non-Users; 09/03/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg cited economic insecurity as the source of “techlash,” on today’s Recode Decode with @karaswisher:; 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS HOLDINGS IN FACEBOOK VALUED AT $931 MLN AS OF DEC. ’17; 25/04/2018 – FB: NEW: Cambridge whistle blower told House Democrats Tuesday that Steve Bannon directed staff to test messaging in 2014 about Vladmir Putin and Russian expansion in Eastern Europe. – ! $FB; 13/04/2018 – AI CAUCUS: FACEBOOK SHOULD PROVIDE MORE INFORMATION ON AI USE; 23/04/2018 – Gundlach says buy oil producers, bet against Facebook -conference; 20/03/2018 – Facebook released a statement on Tuesday addressing allegations that data from 50 million accounts was improperly used by a political data firm called Cambridge Analytica; 08/04/2018 – Facebook chief appears before Congress, US bank results; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook made mistakes on user data

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 75 insider sales for $1.73 billion activity. $509,438 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by FISCHER DAVID B.. Shares for $72.06 million were sold by Zuckerberg Mark. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $9.33M was made by Sandberg Sheryl on Thursday, September 27. Another trade for 10,600 shares valued at $1.92M was made by Cox Christopher K on Monday, August 13. The insider Taylor Susan J.S. sold 2,268 shares worth $308,017. $6.06M worth of stock was sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, October 9.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Is Not Wrong About Everything – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook’s Rally May Be Short Lived – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Why Facebook Stock Is Very Cheap – Investorplace.com” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook’s “Clear History” Privacy Feature Is Almost Ready – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Buyback Becoming Important Story – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 30 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 20. On Thursday, November 3 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, November 3 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 8 by Moffett Nathanson. Pivotal Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 28 report. Susquehanna maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, April 28 with “Positive” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of FB in report on Tuesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, July 30. Wells Fargo maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, September 27 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gradient Invests Ltd invested in 0.06% or 7,692 shares. Hillhouse Cap holds 61,670 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management holds 2,188 shares. Sns Lc owns 7,444 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. 55,591 are owned by Colony Grp Limited Liability Com. Huntington Comml Bank stated it has 0.85% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Advisors Capital Mngmt holds 0.25% or 23,037 shares. Barr E S And reported 3,094 shares. Meritage Ltd Partnership owns 1.31M shares. Pinnacle Assoc reported 0.39% stake. Davis reported 28,563 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. 40 North Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 201,000 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt Inc holds 50,994 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.45M shares. Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney reported 51,806 shares stake.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $204.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) by 324,200 shares to 332,000 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stitch Fix Inc.

More notable recent Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) news were published by: Money.Cnn.com which released: “BT cuts 13,000 jobs; US inflation watch; Oil price surge – CNN” on May 10, 2018, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Dow snaps 5-day losing streak as Boeing soars on earnings – CNBC” published on April 25, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Trade of the Day: Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) – Investorplace.com” on September 21, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Dow falls in volatile session after Fed hints at more rate hikes ahead – CNBC” published on October 17, 2018 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Dow tumbles about 200 points as Apple drags tech lower – CNBC” with publication date: April 20, 2018.