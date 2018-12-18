Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grp (PEG) by 45.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 29,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 95,885 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.06M, up from 65,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 3.18 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 6.56% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms PSEG Power LLC Rating; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Public Service Electric & Gas Offering in 2 Parts; 26/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: DEMA, PSEG SELECT YOUNG ARTISTS AWARD RECIPIENTS FOR ANNUAL CALENDAR ARTWORK; 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations; 26/03/2018 – PSEG’S HOPE CREEK 1 REACTOR COASTING DOWN FOR REFUELING; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20; 17/05/2018 – PSEG Long Island Selects Tendril to Implement Behavioral Energy Efficiency and Customer Engagement Programs; 23/04/2018 – PSE&G Reaches Agreement with NJ BPU Staff and Rate Counsel On Next Phase of Gas Infrastructure Replacement; 27/03/2018 – PSEG Cork Oak Solar Energy Center Goes Online

Eii Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 44.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc bought 9,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,085 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.11M, up from 21,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $66.28. About 792,687 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 7.77% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Rev $536.4M; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Also Include Expenses for Contested NYC Property Transfer Taxes and Write-Off of Series G and Series I Issuance Costs; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 06/04/2018 – Caleb Melby: BREAKING: Vornado says they have a handshake deal with Kushner to sell their stake in 666 Fifth; 14/03/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us preparing to close all U.S. stores; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees $34.7M of Expense for Change in Fair Value of Marketable Securities Due to New Accounting Standard; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO BELIEVES IT HAS `HANDSHAKE’ TO SELL 666 FIFTH STAKE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 29 investors sold PEG shares while 237 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 332.31 million shares or 1.05% less from 335.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0% or 100 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 720,795 shares or 0.1% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru Company reported 3,250 shares. Northstar Grp Inc accumulated 15,440 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 206,287 shares. Cordasco Networks reported 2,842 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% or 314 shares. 68,538 are owned by Mackenzie Fincl Corporation. Orrstown Finance Ser holds 1.28% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 18,553 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public holds 563,274 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Co Limited Liability invested in 518,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. First Bancorporation Trust Co Of Newtown reported 8,236 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 103,701 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Company reported 179,280 shares. Mariner Wealth has 5,248 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $13.69 million activity. DiRisio Derek M had sold 2,300 shares worth $121,935 on Thursday, November 1. 25,046 shares were sold by LaRossa Ralph A, worth $1.39M.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,649 shares to 261,966 shares, valued at $29.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 41,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,673 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Among 16 analysts covering Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated had 73 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, November 5 by RBC Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, October 17 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, November 13 with “Overweight”. The stock of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, September 24. As per Friday, December 16, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Argus Research maintained Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) rating on Wednesday, October 17. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $63 target. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Tuesday, July 3. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 10 by UBS.

Since November 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 25 investors sold VNO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 145.44 million shares or 0.92% less from 146.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 19,304 are held by Phocas Financial Corp. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 37,662 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) has 0.05% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Profund Advisors Ltd reported 12,667 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Veritable LP holds 0.01% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) or 10,122 shares. British Columbia Inv Management owns 37,636 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech Inc has 0.21% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 537,228 shares. 9,500 are owned by Spirit Of America Management Corp New York. 256,133 are owned by Citigroup. Franklin Resource Incorporated accumulated 3.52 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 2,814 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Comml Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.03% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 1.47 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 1,573 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 9,144 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Vornado Realty Trust had 42 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Evercore on Monday, December 4 to “In-Line”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, May 16 by Deutsche Bank. Evercore upgraded the shares of VNO in report on Monday, June 11 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 26 by Deutsche Bank. Evercore upgraded Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) on Monday, July 10 to “Outperform” rating. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $78.0 target in Tuesday, March 6 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 5 by TheStreet. As per Thursday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8500 target in Sunday, April 8 report. Barclays Capital downgraded Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) rating on Tuesday, January 26. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $97 target.

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06B and $183.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 21,555 shares to 63,411 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.