Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,429 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.89M, down from 9,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $758.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $30.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1551.48. About 6.45 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Trump hit Amazon over taxes, but his online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states; 28/04/2018 – Quartz India: This could be the way Amazon makes more money with Alexa; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may make an offer to buy Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart. via @cnbctech; 14/05/2018 – Uber Taps Amazon Division Head to Manage Northern, Eastern Europe; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Amazon Go Execs Talk Cashier-less Stores; 07/05/2018 – BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S ENABLES VOICE ORDERS OVER AMAZON’S ALEXA; 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Profit Swells to $1.6 Billion, Lifted by Its Cloud Business; 16/05/2018 – Walmart said it will “regularly” be adding new retail brands and products to its website, as it competes with Amazon to become a dominant player in fashion

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 86.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 297,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,886 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.99 million, down from 342,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.89B market cap company. The stock increased 5.02% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $103.85. About 4.31 million shares traded or 248.44% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 23.55% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wisconsin-based Annex Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shikiar Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 8.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Umb Retail Bank N A Mo reported 27,007 shares stake. Bahl Gaynor has 1,153 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Horizon Kinetics Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adams Asset Advsr Limited Com owns 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 150 shares. Avalon Glob Asset Management Lc holds 5,980 shares or 4.14% of its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc holds 1.09% or 350,836 shares. The Alabama-based Mariner Wealth has invested 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Benin Management stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 514 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,597 shares. Birch Hill Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 4.85% or 33,111 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 510,000 shares for 3.76% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 70.78 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. 2,055 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $3.22 million were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M. WILKE JEFFREY A sold $3.92M worth of stock. Huttenlocher Daniel P had sold 181 shares worth $285,960 on Thursday, November 15. 1,726 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $2.70M were sold by Jassy Andrew R. $3.66 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Zapolsky David on Wednesday, August 15. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $27.69 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, October 29.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com has $2525 highest and $105 lowest target. $1652.23’s average target is 6.49% above currents $1551.48 stock price. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Monness Crespi & Hardt maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, October 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by DA Davidson. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 29 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, February 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 27 by Robert W. Baird. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Friday, April 27 report. The rating was maintained by Aegis Capital on Friday, February 2 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Thursday, December 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 2 by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 2 by SunTrust.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $720.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Industrial Sector (XLI) by 8,745 shares to 150,100 shares, valued at $11.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Specialized Div App E (VIG) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Eqty Idx Allwrld (VEU).

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $32.20 million activity. Milanes Douglas J. sold $242,778 worth of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Monday, July 23. GEORGE DAVID C sold $6.03M worth of stock. LEE EUGENE I JR had sold 60,973 shares worth $6.54 million. 6,000 shares were sold by Kiernan Daniel J., worth $644,264. On Monday, June 25 the insider Madonna John W. sold $76,445.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold DRI shares while 185 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 104.62 million shares or 0.24% more from 104.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schwab Charles Inv Management Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 1,127 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc owns 340 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company reported 12,369 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 1,992 shares. Sfmg holds 0.1% or 6,074 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 1,912 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt accumulated 48,646 shares. Sfe Counsel owns 2,917 shares. Girard Prtn Ltd reported 300 shares stake. Utd Advisers Limited Liability invested in 9,536 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utah-based Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Amer Int Inc holds 5.39 million shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. 54,725 were reported by Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Ltd.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $5.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 273,496 shares to 308,479 shares, valued at $16.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

