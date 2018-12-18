Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 107.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 111,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 215,728 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.77M, up from 103,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.52. About 364,427 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has declined 41.24% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.4M; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 121.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 8,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,998 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $655,000, up from 6,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 4.22% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 222,612 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 74.35% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.35% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd by 121,790 shares to 521,411 shares, valued at $11.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aquaventure Hldgs Ltd by 51,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 620,826 shares, and cut its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC).

More notable recent Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Most Employees Still Arenâ€™t Happy With Their Jobs – Nasdaq” on December 16, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SeaWorld Shareholders Can Exhale as the Stock Soars Higher – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Portola Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Corporate Update on January 8, 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and others back risk management startup AccessFintech – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Wevr & Dreamscape Immersive Reinvented â€˜The Bluâ€™ for Location-Based VR – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Among 27 analysts covering Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Spark Therapeutics had 92 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, November 7. Chardan Capital Markets initiated it with “Neutral” rating and $45.0 target in Wednesday, December 23 report. The stock of Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, November 7. On Wednesday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Roth Capital maintained Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) on Monday, October 5 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6900 target in Thursday, July 6 report. On Wednesday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 14 by J.P. Morgan. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7700 target in Monday, June 26 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 2 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 14 investors sold ONCE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 1.26% more from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Art Advisors Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 37,024 shares. Ecor1 Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 837,048 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 446,378 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Inc owns 175,401 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Bokf Na stated it has 14,474 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 21,450 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Renaissance Tech Llc has 191,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0.02% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Walleye Trading Limited Liability reported 662 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 6,593 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). 38,125 are owned by Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $204.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 6,118 shares to 2,787 shares, valued at $211,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.