Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) stake by 45.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 13,103 shares as Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG)’s stock declined 24.29%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 15,472 shares with $733,000 value, down from 28,575 last quarter. Penske Automotive Grp Inc now has $3.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.53. About 169,110 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 18.50% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 10/05/2018 – State Auto Financial to Livestream 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.25, EST. $1.13; 10/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Group To Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 01/05/2018 – Penske Automotive at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 10/05/2018 – Penske Auto Raises Dividend to 35c; 12/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Takes Part in Upcoming Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo; 06/05/2018 – Richland Source: Acura Team Penske dominates at Mid-Ohio; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL UNIT VOLUME INCREASED 6.4%; 03/04/2018 – Penske Logistics Adds Video-Based Safety Program to its Dedicated Trucking Fleet

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased Citigroup Inc. Com New (C) stake by 9.13% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired 147,514 shares as Citigroup Inc. Com New (C)’s stock declined 18.04%. The State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 1.76 million shares with $126.55M value, up from 1.62M last quarter. Citigroup Inc. Com New now has $131.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 16.02M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto, Colleagues Call for CFPB to Investigate Citigroup’s CARD Act Violations; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules–Update; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital, Tier 1 Cap Ratio Substantially Unaffected by Redemption; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT DISCLOSES DEPARTURES IN INTERNAL MEMO; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator: Citi Failed to Conduct Adequate Due Diligence on China-Based Real Gold Mining’s Customers; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN EUROPE ARE BASF, EVK, AKE, LXS AND DSM

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. M&T State Bank holds 0.28% or 775,850 shares in its portfolio. 133,396 are held by Narwhal Management. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Icon Advisers Incorporated has 46,300 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. First Natl stated it has 6,201 shares. 85,850 were reported by Hoertkorn Richard Charles. 6,853 are owned by Burns J W And Co Inc Ny. Burt Wealth holds 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 250 shares. Dumont Blake Investment Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 10,366 shares. Moore Capital Lp reported 0.14% stake. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Paragon Limited accumulated 3,551 shares. Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm stated it has 0.94% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). New York-based Van Eck Associate Corporation has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $34,605 activity. AKRAM RAJA had sold 500 shares worth $34,605.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Citigroup had 6 analyst reports since June 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperformer” rating on Monday, July 16 by Oppenheimer. As per Monday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 16 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, December 7. Deutsche Bank maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Thursday, September 27 with “Buy” rating.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 170,019 shares to 356,864 valued at $59.70 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) stake by 39,903 shares and now owns 76,539 shares. Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) was reduced too.

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC) stake by 19,435 shares to 33,236 valued at $1.17 million in 2018Q3. It also upped General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) stake by 37,928 shares and now owns 57,586 shares. Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) was raised too.

Analysts await Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PAG’s profit will be $93.36 million for 8.98 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Penske Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.43% negative EPS growth.

