Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 10.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 11,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,826 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.85 million, down from 102,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.64. About 8.15M shares traded or 34.42% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has declined 33.15% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 80.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 23,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,812 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.67M, up from 28,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 9.71 million shares traded or 100.78% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 18.34% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF COMPLETED, ANTICIPATED TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON CO’S THREE-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WITH POTENTIAL FOR POSITIVE IMPACTS BEYOND 2020; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% OF STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75B; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 17/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Enbridge Rtgs Not Afctd By Corp. Simplification; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc, which manages about $3.09B and $116.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 19,198 shares to 30,933 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on January, 18. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 24.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.7 per share. SYF’s profit will be $625.16 million for 6.79 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.40% negative EPS growth.

Among 30 analysts covering Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synchrony Financial had 86 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush downgraded Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) on Wednesday, December 7 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, September 8. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 25 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 21 with “Buy”. Wood maintained the shares of SYF in report on Wednesday, April 12 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 27, the company rating was initiated by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, November 1 by Citigroup. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40.0 target in Friday, October 20 report.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for APOG, DY and SYF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “SYF vs. VIRT: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Zacks.com” published on December 17, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IGCC, NKTR and SYF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HON, FIT and SYF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Synchrony Financial Investors (SYF) – Business Wire” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Among 17 analysts covering Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Enbridge Inc. had 31 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was downgraded by National Bank Canada on Monday, July 18 to “Sector Perform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 14. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, December 15 by JP Morgan. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 20 report. As per Friday, October 9, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, March 7, the company rating was initiated by Canaccord Genuity. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, June 14 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 23 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $222.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2,966 shares to 15,233 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Indexiq Etf Tr (ROOF) by 13,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,076 shares, and cut its stake in Washington Prime Group New.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Enbridge Gives Investors a 10% Raise for 2019 (and There’s Plenty More Coming Down the Pipeline) – The Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Absurdly Cheap Stocks to Consider Buying in December – The Motley Fool” published on December 02, 2018, Fool.ca published: “Should You Buy Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) for Big Income? – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge pushes back on claim â€˜air barrels’ sent through Mainline system – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Williams Companies – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 09, 2018.