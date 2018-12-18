Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 80.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 23,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,812 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.67M, up from 28,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $31.19. About 9.14M shares traded or 89.08% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 18.34% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FROM FERC POLICY ACTIONS; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces $1.120B Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,130 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.42 million, down from 95,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $789.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $102.89. About 5,236 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 23.60 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Country Tru Bancorporation, Illinois-based fund reported 538,456 shares. Amer Trust Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tokio Marine Asset Management accumulated 29,543 shares. Busey Trust Communication has invested 3.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bsw Wealth Prtn invested in 4,177 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Front Barnett Ltd Co owns 77,096 shares. 1,753 are held by Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr. Bar Harbor Tru Services holds 8.41% or 151,811 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel reported 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Australia-based Macquarie has invested 0.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 3.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca accumulated 0.47% or 7,781 shares. Aviance Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has 0.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 5.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whitnell Co reported 2.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock and Microsoft collab on retirement platform – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 11/19/2018: ZAYO, BX, KKR, AAPL, SOL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on November 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 13, 2018 : NLY, F, BAC, MSFT, EEP, WFC, V, SBUX, INTC, QQQ, LBRDA, SIRI – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mark Sebastian’s Microsoft Options Trade (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Benzinga” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/06/2018: MOMO, SCWX, UXIN, BABA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. On Thursday, November 8 the insider Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.06 million. The insider Capossela Christopher C sold $422,000. Nadella Satya sold $21.70 million worth of stock. On Friday, August 31 Hood Amy sold $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 118,000 shares.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, January 3 with “Buy”. Argus Research maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, May 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Bernstein on Monday, June 11 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, June 1, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 27 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, January 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Hold” rating by Wunderlich on Wednesday, July 20. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 1.

Among 17 analysts covering Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Enbridge Inc. had 31 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan initiated the shares of ENB in report on Tuesday, December 15 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 24 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by IBC given on Tuesday, May 22. Canaccord Genuity initiated Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) on Monday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, July 20. As per Friday, March 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, November 6 to “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) rating on Thursday, June 14. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $59 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, September 1 by Bank of America. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, August 17 report.