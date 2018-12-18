Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Energy Management Llc (EEQ) by 5.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 47,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.24% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 905,945 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.89M, down from 953,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Energy Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 2.71M shares traded or 57.14% up from the average. Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) has declined 11.07% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical EEQ News: 15/05/2018 – Tortoise Capital Advisors Exits Enbridge Energy Management; 05/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO SEEK PARTIAL SALE OF GERMAN WIND FARM STAKE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 25.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 5,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,185 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.55M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 13.26% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.7. About 3.12 million shares traded or 225.48% up from the average. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has risen 48.50% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $148,000 activity.

Among 8 analysts covering Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Health Insurance Innovations Inc had 45 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, June 26 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, September 1 with “Buy”. The stock of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) rating on Friday, March 9. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $60.0 target. Craig Hallum maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 3 report. The stock of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum on Thursday, March 1 with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) on Thursday, December 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) earned “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Thursday, March 1. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $38.0 target in Monday, September 25 report.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $486.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 7,200 shares to 11,800 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,400 shares, and cut its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.65, from 1.98 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold HIIQ shares while 32 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.18 million shares or 5.49% less from 12.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 35,115 shares. Bogle Inv Mngmt Lp De reported 0.45% stake. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.03% or 5,403 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability owns 60,801 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 7,124 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 32,290 shares. Wasatch invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Bancshares Of Mellon Corp invested in 84,214 shares or 0% of the stock. Pier Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 80,279 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 0% or 26,342 shares. Century Cos Inc holds 0.01% or 125,624 shares. 14,800 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The invested 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Invesco Limited stated it has 22,665 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management invested in 887 shares or 0% of the stock.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5,442 shares to 333,218 shares, valued at $35.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 605,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Among 4 analysts covering Enbridge Energy Management LLC (NYSE:EEQ), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Enbridge Energy Management LLC had 14 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Sunday, October 29. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 1 by Ladenburg Thalmann. The company was maintained on Monday, March 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 25. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, November 3 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, June 15 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $21.0 target in Monday, September 25 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, January 11. Goldman Sachs downgraded Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) on Wednesday, July 20 to “Sell” rating. The rating was downgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann to “Neutral” on Friday, March 16.