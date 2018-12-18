EncryptoTel (ETT) targets $0.00606230086 while having 29.41% move up for a day

EncryptoTel (ETT) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $0.0012525415 or 29.41% trading at $0.0055111826. According to Global Cryptocoin Analysts, EncryptoTel (ETT) eyes $0.00606230086 target on the road to $0.014094191243194. ETT last traded at WavesDEX exchange. It had high of $0.0091614464 and low of $0.0042228542 for December 17-18. The open was $0.0042586411.

EncryptoTel (ETT) is down -56.57% in the last 30 days from $0.01269 per coin. Its down -62.94% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.01487 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago ETT traded at $0.0113. ETT has 77.66 million coins mined giving it $428,020 market cap. EncryptoTel maximum coins available are 77.66M. ETT uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 24/04/2017.

EncryptoTel is a blockchain-based telecommunications project that focuses on privacy-centric telecommunication services. The EncryptoTel Token (ETT) is an asset issued on the Waves blockchain and acts as the payment currency for the services provided by EncryptoTel, awarding customers with additional discounts.