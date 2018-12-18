Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 10.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc acquired 11,483 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 30.03%. The Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc holds 118,394 shares with $7.21M value, up from 106,911 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $52.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.01. About 15.87 million shares traded or 41.11% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500.

Digirad Corp (DRAD) investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 17 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 11 sold and reduced their stakes in Digirad Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 9.94 million shares, down from 10.91 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Digirad Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 9.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.54 million. It operates through four divisions: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services.

The stock decreased 14.50% or $0.0884 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5211. About 281,672 shares traded or 99.95% up from the average. Digirad Corporation (DRAD) has declined 72.63% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DRAD News: 20/04/2018 – DIGIRAD CORP | CANNELL CAPITAL LL: SC 13D/A; 03/04/2018 DIGIRAD – CEO MATTHEW MOLCHAN WILL ASSUME ADDITIONAL ROLE OF INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Digirad Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRAD); 01/05/2018 – Digirad Sees FY Rev $100M-$105M; 01/05/2018 – Digirad 1Q Net $4.11M; 01/05/2018 – Digirad 1Q Rev $25.5M; 01/05/2018 – Digirad 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 7c; 01/05/2018 – Digirad 1Q EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – DIGIRAD CORP HOLDER CANNELL CAPITAL REPORTS STAKE

Cannell Capital Llc holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Digirad Corporation for 2.23 million shares. Krensavage Asset Management Llc owns 332,609 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 813,551 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Ariel Investments Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 940,343 shares.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased Ensco Plc Shs Class A (NYSE:ESV) stake by 85,825 shares to 499,960 valued at $4.22 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Dril (NYSE:DRQ) stake by 12,719 shares and now owns 59,554 shares. National Oilwell Varco Com (NYSE:NOV) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Schlumberger Limited had 12 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Monday, November 26. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $78 target in Monday, June 25 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, September 17. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, October 22. On Tuesday, December 11 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 23 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, July 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, September 26. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Monday, October 22 report.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $2.91 million activity. On Monday, September 24 the insider AYAT SIMON sold $3.40 million. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $482,480 was made by MARKS MICHAEL E on Thursday, September 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.