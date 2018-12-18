Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Enterprise Financial Service (EFSC) by 3.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 13,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 365,839 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.41 million, down from 379,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Enterprise Financial Service for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $897.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.88. About 61,569 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 7.62% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC); 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 145.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.59 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.46. About 310,217 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 64.14% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS

Among 7 analysts covering Banco Macro SA (NYSE:BMA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Banco Macro SA had 10 analyst reports since February 9, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, May 9. JP Morgan upgraded Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) on Wednesday, May 9 to “Overweight” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) on Monday, September 11 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 26 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Monday, May 23 to “Neutral”. UBS initiated the shares of BMA in report on Wednesday, June 1 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Santander to “Buy” on Friday, May 11. The stock of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, June 13. As per Tuesday, March 29, the company rating was initiated by Credit Suisse.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $626.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 2.55 million shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Herbalife Ltd (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 10 investors sold EFSC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 17.37 million shares or 0.81% more from 17.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Century holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 100,470 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc holds 0.02% or 393,200 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us has invested 0.13% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Segall Bryant Hamill Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). The Netherlands-based Shell Asset has invested 0.02% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Susquehanna International Group Llp owns 6,326 shares. Acropolis Inv Mngmt holds 7,620 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Co accumulated 168,310 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 0.01% or 18,300 shares. Pl Advsrs Lc reported 534,646 shares. Dupont Management owns 7,310 shares. Fincl Counselors holds 0.12% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) or 50,454 shares. 64,033 were reported by Brandywine Glob Invest Management Ltd Liability. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 1,391 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 81,222 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Enterprise Financial Services had 20 analyst reports since October 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, October 3, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, July 11. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 6 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, June 1. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wood given on Tuesday, November 6. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 12 by DA Davidson. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Wednesday, December 6. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 26 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Piper Jaffray maintained Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) on Thursday, October 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Tuesday, January 23.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 2 sales for $396,764 activity. Shares for $42,150 were sold by BAUCHE DOUGLAS. ARNOLD JOHN Q bought $45,590 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Eulich John S also bought $458,400 worth of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) shares.