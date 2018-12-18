Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 1.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 2,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,327 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.59M, down from 191,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $185.66. About 2.95M shares traded or 48.17% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 14/05/2018 – FedEx CIO Says Blockchain a ‘Game Changer’ for Supply Chain Visibility; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DEAL FOR FOR £92 MLN; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Office Brings Same-Day Delivery Service to Oregon; 20/03/2018 – Darwin Singleton: BREAKING: CNN reporting FBI says the explosion overnight in Austin, Texas at a FedEx center may be related to; 20/03/2018 – FedEx To Place 500 Locations In Walmart Stores — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Plug Power and Workhorse Provide FedEx Express With First ProGen Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Delivery Van; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.72; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q FedEx Ground Avg Daily Package Volume Up 6%

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 14.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.02 million, up from 116,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $94.75. About 3.69 million shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Things Denbury Resources Wants You to Know About Its Unexpected Acquisition – Motley Fool” on November 28, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Oil Executives Have Very Different Views on This Hot Topic – The Motley Fool” published on December 02, 2018, Fool.com published: “These 5 Oil Stocks Chose the Right Side – The Motley Fool” on December 09, 2018. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “EOG Resources Appoints Julie J. Robertson to Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “6 Reasons This Oil Stock Thinks It Makes an Excellent Investment – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $6.37 billion and $3.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 3.49M shares to 5.98M shares, valued at $130.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 97,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Src Energy Inc.

Since June 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $755,551 activity. 1,792 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) shares with value of $209,309 were sold by CRISP CHARLES R. On Thursday, September 27 Trice David W sold $317,203 worth of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 2,489 shares. The insider TEXTOR DONALD F sold $229,039.

Among 42 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 32 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. EOG Resources had 155 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, December 10 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 10 with “Hold”. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, March 18 by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Monday, November 6. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $110.0 target. Capital One upgraded EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Wednesday, November 16 to “Overweight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Monday, January 29 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, December 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Monday, April 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Thursday, August 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $122 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold EOG shares while 288 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 479.51 million shares or 0.90% less from 483.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.49% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 383,874 are owned by Cap Guardian Trust. Moreover, Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 200 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,112 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp accumulated 622,500 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Co owns 1.41 million shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Sta Wealth reported 0.14% stake. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability reported 53 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp has invested 0.3% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 63,469 shares. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited Liability Corp holds 1.75% or 49,687 shares. Alleghany De holds 1.88% or 615,000 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.08% or 5,130 shares. Cohen And Steers has invested 0.05% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Prudential Public Limited Liability Com invested in 106,542 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold FDX shares while 362 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 183.43 million shares or 1.65% less from 186.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ami Asset Mgmt Corp holds 2.59% or 158,059 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Wolverine Asset Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 9,826 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt reported 1,772 shares. First Republic Investment has 88,456 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 615,836 shares. Delta Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.19% or 14,975 shares in its portfolio. Olstein Mngmt LP has 29,000 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Condor Cap Mngmt has 10,584 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.31% or 9,090 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 1,981 shares. Portland Glob Limited Liability Company invested 1.34% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Northstar Asset Mgmt Llc holds 12,833 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Gw Henssler & Ltd holds 0.02% or 847 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Co has 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 60,478 shares.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $55,968 activity. $225,156 worth of stock was bought by Griffith Susan Patricia on Wednesday, October 17.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FedEx adds to EV fleet – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “FedEx (FDX) PT Lowered to $250 at Stephens Ahead of 2Q Report – StreetInsider.com” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Strong start for UPS into peak delivery period – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Credit Suisse sees FedEx as oversold ahead of earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Will S&P 500 Earnings Roll Over, Or Will The S&P 500 Rally From Here? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 132,500 shares to 252,800 shares, valued at $38.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 41,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).

Among 38 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 131 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 5. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of FDX in report on Wednesday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 7 by Citigroup. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 15 by UBS. Susquehanna upgraded the shares of FDX in report on Thursday, March 30 to “Positive” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 20 by Robert W. Baird. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, September 17 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 17 by Standpoint Research. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, September 18 with “Outperform”.