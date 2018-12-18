Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased Mettler Toledo International (MTD) stake by 55.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Epoch Investment Partners Inc acquired 3,147 shares as Mettler Toledo International (MTD)’s stock declined 0.63%. The Epoch Investment Partners Inc holds 8,866 shares with $5.40M value, up from 5,719 last quarter. Mettler Toledo International now has $14.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $575.84. About 90,749 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has declined 4.59% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) had a decrease of 9.77% in short interest. EVTC’s SI was 797,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 9.77% from 884,100 shares previously. With 783,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)’s short sellers to cover EVTC’s short positions. The SI to Evertec Inc’s float is 1.15%. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 266,151 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 98.01% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 98.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q EPS 31c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom

More notable recent EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “EVERTEC Announces Refinancing of Credit Facilities – Business Wire” on November 28, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Consumer Demand for Faster Transactions are Driving the Growth of the Global Real Time Payment Markets – PRNewswire” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “EVERTEC’s (EVTC) CEO Mac Schuessler on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Payments sector upgraded by Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Evertec’s (EVTC) CEO Mac Schuessler on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2018.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.78 million activity. $35,325 worth of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) was sold by Rivera-Ramirez Diana I.. Vizcarrondo Miguel also sold $1.09M worth of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) on Thursday, December 13. $281,723 worth of stock was sold by Rodriguez-Gonzalez Luis A on Monday, September 10. Ramirez Carlos J. sold 44,378 shares worth $1.17M.

Among 4 analysts covering Evertec (NYSE:EVTC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Evertec had 6 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, November 12. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $25 target in Wednesday, August 1 report. The stock of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, October 31. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 19. Deutsche Bank maintained EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) on Wednesday, August 1 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.64, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold EVERTEC, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 52.77 million shares or 4.24% less from 55.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mackenzie Corporation invested 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Ls Investment Advsr Limited Co holds 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) or 1,750 shares. Cipher Cap L P holds 0.06% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 14,192 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 877 shares. Continental Advisors Llc holds 1.03% or 194,963 shares. Spark Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Century Companies Inc accumulated 1.03M shares. Metropolitan Life New York has 0% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 4,369 shares. Lsv Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Ameritas Inv Prns reported 5,077 shares. Tower Cap (Trc) holds 890 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De stated it has 57 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc reported 0.8% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Jefferies owns 57,582 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Communications has invested 0.01% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

EVERTEC, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, firms, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing, and Business Solutions. It has a 27.9 P/E ratio. The Merchant Acquiring segment provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer cards.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.79 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold MTD shares while 151 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 22.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 22.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pension Ser accumulated 28,779 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 0.2% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 24,581 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.03% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Northern Tru invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Citigroup owns 18,939 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). M&T Bancorp Corp invested in 12,884 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc accumulated 3,545 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 5,660 shares. Cwm Lc holds 45 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Coldstream Capital Management has invested 0.08% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Amp Capital Invsts Limited holds 0.02% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 6,606 shares. Ashfield Partners Ltd Llc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Bartlett & Ltd holds 0% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 8 shares.

More notable recent Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Caesars Entertainment, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Exxon Mobil, Teligent, Amerco, and Mettler-Toledo International â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Overvalued Mettler Toledo Deserves A Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mettler Toledo: Still Not Attractive Enough – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2018. More interesting news about Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mettler Toledo International Inc. (MTD) CEO Olivier Filliol on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mettler Toledo: Opportunity Knocks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2018.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 selling transactions for $33.05 million activity. de la Guerroniere Marc also sold $4.40M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on Thursday, August 30. Another trade for 2,600 shares valued at $1.69M was made by MAERKI HANS ULRICH on Monday, December 3. DONNELLY WILLIAM P also sold $285,000 worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on Thursday, August 16. The insider Magloth Christian sold 750 shares worth $467,355. Vadala Shawn also sold $268,148 worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares. 1,836 shares were sold by SPOERRY ROBERT F, worth $1.10M. The insider Kirk Simon sold 3,357 shares worth $2.03M.

Among 2 analysts covering Mettler-Toledo Int (NYSE:MTD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mettler-Toledo Int had 3 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. As per Wednesday, October 10, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan maintained Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on Friday, July 27 with “Neutral” rating.