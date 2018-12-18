Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased Inphi Corp (IPHI) stake by 81.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 797,012 shares as Inphi Corp (IPHI)’s stock declined 1.58%. The Epoch Investment Partners Inc holds 182,385 shares with $6.93 million value, down from 979,397 last quarter. Inphi Corp now has $1.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $33.17. About 328,005 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has declined 8.03% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 20/03/2018 – lnphi and lnnovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 25/04/2018 – Inphi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 lnphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center lnterconnects and Inside Data Centers; 22/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Inphi and Innovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 5.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.9C; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss $23M; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Among 5 analysts covering American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. American International Gr had 6 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Wednesday, November 7 report. Argus Research maintained American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) on Friday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, August 10, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 6. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, November 12 with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, December 6, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. See American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) latest ratings:

06/12/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $57 New Target: $54 Maintain

12/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $71 New Target: $62 Maintain

07/11/2018 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line New Target: $51 Downgrade

06/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $65 New Target: $53 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $58 New Target: $50 Maintain

10/08/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $63 New Target: $58 Maintain

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American International Group Inc (AIG): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? – Yahoo News” on December 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AIG estimates Q4 cat losses at $750M-$800M so far – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Using Covered Calls To Sell My AIG – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Appoints Sachin N Shah as Chief Executive Officer Asia Pacific – Business Wire” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Announces Adjustments to Warrant Exercise Price and Shares Receivable Upon Warrant Exercise – Business Wire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual clients primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company has market cap of $33.58 billion. The companyÂ’s Commercial Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workersÂ’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; aerospace, political risk, trade credit, surety, and marine insurance; and various insurance products for small and medium sized enterprises. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officers liability, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cybersecurity risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold American International Group, Inc. shares while 280 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 753.05 million shares or 2.03% less from 768.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mrj Incorporated holds 65,319 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership stated it has 4.92M shares. Georgia-based Buckhead Mgmt Limited has invested 0.98% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bokf Na reported 8,004 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Limited Co has invested 0.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Freestone Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 17,253 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 918,393 shares. Everence Capital invested 0.37% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.15% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 136,399 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.08% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Dupont Capital Mngmt invested in 0.23% or 197,572 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.15% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 199,446 shares. Tcw Group Incorporated has invested 0.46% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Brandes Inv Prns Ltd Partnership invested 1.79% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Royal London Asset Management Limited owns 543,884 shares.

The stock increased 1.34% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $37.96. About 3.98 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 37.01% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH TOP QUARTILE BOOK VALUE GROWN AND RETURN ON EQUITY PERFORMANCE OVER TIME – CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017; 29/05/2018 – AIG Expands Presence in Pension Risk Transfer Market; 06/04/2018 – Sompo International Announces U.S. Insurance Business Development Roles

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.37, from 0.66 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 17 investors sold IPHI shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 50.36 million shares or 5.91% less from 53.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Mercantile has invested 0.05% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Massachusetts Financial Ma has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 36,034 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) or 85,761 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,801 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 47,200 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 5,526 shares in its portfolio. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Co owns 33,380 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8 shares. 19,627 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Tdam Usa invested in 0.02% or 6,576 shares. Quantum Capital Mngmt holds 0.11% or 8,236 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs owns 0% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 9,224 shares. 1 are owned by Huntington Bank & Trust.

Analysts await Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 44.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.09 per share. IPHI’s profit will be $2.21 million for 165.85 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Inphi Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -171.43% EPS growth.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) stake by 6,496 shares to 464,662 valued at $24.20 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) stake by 104,153 shares and now owns 343,467 shares. Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) was raised too.

Since June 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $1.75 million activity. Shares for $6,840 were sold by Torten Ron. 163 shares were sold by Ogawa Richard, worth $5,899. 3,214 Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) shares with value of $125,667 were sold by SRINIVASAN SAM. BANATAO DIOSDADO P also sold $1.17M worth of Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) shares.

More notable recent Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “44 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weak Fundamentals And High Valuation Multiples Make Inphi A Short Candidate – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Inphi Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:IPHI – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2018. More interesting news about Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Inphi Shares Pricing In Significant Growth In Data Center And Optical – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Inphi Corporation 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering Inphi (NYSE:IPHI), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Inphi had 6 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) on Tuesday, October 23 with “Overweight” rating. FBR Capital maintained Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) rating on Wednesday, July 25. FBR Capital has “Neutral” rating and $36.5 target. JP Morgan maintained Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) on Friday, November 2 with “Overweight” rating. Bank of America maintained Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) on Wednesday, July 25 with “Underperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by FBR Capital on Thursday, July 19 to “Neutral”.