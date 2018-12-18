First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 3.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 36,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.50 million, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.77. About 3.91 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 35.37% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/05/2018 – JANA EXITED EQT, LBRDK, CMCSA, FB, DWDP IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 15/03/2018 – Natgas producer EQT’s CEO Steven Schlotterbeck resigns; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 16/05/2018 – EQT TO HAVE 53% IN MERGED SIVANTOS, WIDEX COMPANY: FAZ; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SAYS NEXT STEP ON STRUCTURE IS SPIN OFF OF NEWCO; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM HAS ENTERED INTO A $2.5 BLN 364-DAY SYNDICATED TERM LOAN FACILITY; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII BUYS FACILE.IT; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM WILL ALSO ASSUME RMP DEBT, WHICH TOTALED $325 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII TO ACQUIRE ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM FACILE.IT

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 48.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.06M, down from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 15.65M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 46.66% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $39.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 1.72 million shares to 5.86M shares, valued at $325.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) by 325,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52 million shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Among 24 analysts covering EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. EQT Corporation had 102 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Thursday, December 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Friday, April 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 5 by RBC Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained the shares of EQT in report on Thursday, October 12 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, December 9, the company rating was downgraded by Seaport Global. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, December 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was reinitiated by Wells Fargo with “Market Weight” on Wednesday, October 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Tuesday, September 26. As per Friday, December 8, the company rating was reinitiated by Suntrust Robinson. RBC Capital Markets maintained EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Friday, July 28 with “Hold” rating.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 16 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.85 million activity. $145,203 worth of stock was bought by McNally Robert Joseph on Friday, November 16. 10,000 shares valued at $346,600 were bought by ROHR JAMES E on Thursday, November 1. The insider Lushko Jonathan M. bought $49,817. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $163,300 was made by Smith David Joseph on Friday, November 16. Centofanti Erin R. had bought 10,000 shares worth $175,200. $248,475 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Smith Jimmi Sue on Friday, November 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 51 investors sold EQT shares while 125 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 231.44 million shares or 0.13% more from 231.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested in 1.49% or 180,686 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank has 0.03% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Miller Howard Invs Inc New York owns 121,862 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Shelton Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.01% or 740 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gru Limited has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Stifel holds 0.02% or 188,711 shares in its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Janney Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Huntington Comml Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 15,400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Corporation invested in 8,863 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt holds 0.03% or 1.02M shares. Whittier invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT).

