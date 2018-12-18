Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 30.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 400 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 920 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.85M, down from 1,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 753,649 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has declined 39.26% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS- ACTIVELY UNDERTAKING STEPS NECESSARY TO PROVIDE Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE TO PITTSBURGH SECTION OF REFINED FUELS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,183.1 MLN VS $969.3 MLN; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P. DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECE; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 81C; 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal; 06/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 78.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 8,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.26M, up from 10,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $62.84. About 1.53 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn

Among 26 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PLD shares while 100 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 569.42 million shares or 16.65% more from 488.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company invested in 0.16% or 353,512 shares. Texas Yale Corporation stated it has 31,110 shares. Highbridge Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 201,352 shares. Moreover, Synovus has 0.01% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 12,279 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv has invested 2.12% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Korea Invest Corporation, a Korea-based fund reported 398,201 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cambridge Invest Rech holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 11,505 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 758,697 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Ltd Llc owns 17,240 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 20,000 were reported by Investec Asset Management North America. Qs Investors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Janney Capital Management Limited Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 160,214 shares.

Miles Capital Inc, which manages about $4.12B and $123.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2,435 shares to 1,902 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,330 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Bbg Barc High Yield Bnd (JNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.66 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold BPL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 106.64 million shares or 13.15% more from 94.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paradigm Asset Management Co reported 7,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 26,789 shares. Security Company has invested 0.02% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Plante Moran Advsr Limited Com reported 0.01% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 300 shares. Miller Howard Inc New York holds 326,183 shares. Heronetta Lp has invested 0.9% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Sfe Inv Counsel reported 0.14% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Botty Investors Llc stated it has 0.09% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). King Wealth invested in 0.15% or 13,431 shares. Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 158,211 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett And Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 1,000 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.09% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Green Square Llc has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL).

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $661.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 5,337 shares to 138,255 shares, valued at $8.42 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A by 1,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Among 18 analysts covering Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive.