Among 4 analysts covering M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. M.D.C. Holdings had 7 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 2 by Wedbush. Evercore upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $31 target in Thursday, October 25 report. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $31 target in Friday, November 2 report. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Friday, September 21 report. Wedbush maintained M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) rating on Monday, November 12. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $32 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 13. The stock of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Bank of America. See M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) latest ratings:

12/11/2018 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $31 New Target: $32 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $34 New Target: $31 Maintain

25/10/2018 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $33 New Target: $31 Upgrade

21/09/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $38 New Target: $32 Downgrade

02/08/2018 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $33 New Target: $34 Maintain

02/08/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Buy Old Target: $34 Upgrade

13/07/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $21.5 Upgrade

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) stake by 28.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 9,618 shares as Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)’s stock declined 11.52%. The Etrade Capital Management Llc holds 23,599 shares with $779,000 value, down from 33,217 last quarter. Toll Brothers Inc now has $4.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $32.49. About 1.54M shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has declined 31.68% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $6.64 BLN TO $7.31 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Profit Falls on Higher Charges, Smaller Margin; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Revenue Up 17% and Homebuilding Deliveries Up 15; 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – STARR CAPITAL GETS LIMITED INJUNCTION VS TOLL BROTHERS IN SUIT; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited lnjunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers’ misses profit view on delays in California, rising costs; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Rev $1.6B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Toll Brothers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOL); 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. The Company’s homebuilding activities include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. It has a 8.88 P/E ratio. The firm conducts its homebuilding activities in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. $272,210 worth of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) shares were sold by Berman Michael A. On Thursday, August 23 MIZEL LARRY A sold $651,200 worth of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 44.07 million shares or 1.93% more from 43.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 151,947 shares in its portfolio. Polar Cap Llp owns 948,007 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 13,378 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dearborn Prns Limited Company holds 16,904 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 31,346 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Financial holds 0% or 108,787 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,303 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc invested 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Parametric Portfolio Ltd reported 330,270 shares. 9,900 were reported by Marathon Mngmt. Heartland Advsrs Inc reported 559,995 shares. Smith Graham Investment Advsrs Lp holds 0.97% or 345,460 shares. Hilltop holds 7,400 shares. Raymond James & Associate stated it has 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Parkside National Bank Trust owns 49 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

The stock increased 3.77% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.8. About 285,849 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has declined 12.19% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms MDC Holdings ‘BB+’ Rating, Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Net $38.8M; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville; 09/05/2018 – Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Event In Peyton; 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Groveland; 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman

Among 7 analysts covering Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Toll Brothers had 9 analyst reports since June 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, December 3, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, June 19, the company rating was initiated by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) rating on Wednesday, August 22. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $63 target. The stock of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, December 6 by RBC Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of TOL in report on Monday, October 22 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, October 18. On Thursday, December 6 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. Evercore upgraded Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) on Thursday, October 25 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 14 with “Underweight”.

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) stake by 24,797 shares to 128,382 valued at $5.99 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 4,049 shares and now owns 11,240 shares. Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) was raised too.

Since August 23, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 selling transactions for $1.64 million activity. 17,000 shares were sold by BOEHNE EDWARD G, worth $639,950 on Thursday, August 23. SHAPIRO PAUL E also sold $178,255 worth of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) on Friday, December 14. BRAEMER RICHARD J had sold 15,000 shares worth $571,872. Another trade for 9 shares valued at $269 was made by GARVEY CHRISTINE on Friday, August 24. 7,500 shares valued at $251,931 were sold by Yearley Douglas C. Jr. on Friday, December 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 36 investors sold TOL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 120.37 million shares or 2.38% more from 117.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv reported 3,250 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Renaissance Technologies Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 266 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 242,147 shares. 5.82M are owned by State Street. Patten Gru Inc accumulated 400 shares. Cibc Asset Inc reported 9,993 shares stake. 55,011 were reported by Barnett And Communication. Moreover, Federated Inc Pa has 0.05% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Luminus Management Ltd Liability reported 150,000 shares stake. Ejf Ltd Llc holds 25,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1.69 million shares. 87,645 were reported by Utd Services Automobile Association. 9,000 are owned by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru.