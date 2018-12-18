Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 11.48% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 11,272 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 6.62%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 86,914 shares with $8.22 million value, down from 98,186 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $126.40B valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $84.03. About 2.28 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – Shire sells cancer drugs to Servier for $2.4 bln as Takeda circles; 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus ‘182 and ‘522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie and Rice University establish K.C. Nicolaou Research Accelerator to advance therapies in oncology; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased Cameco Corp (CCJ) stake by 128.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stevens Capital Management Lp acquired 32,203 shares as Cameco Corp (CCJ)’s stock rose 24.10%. The Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 57,306 shares with $653,000 value, up from 25,103 last quarter. Cameco Corp now has $4.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 640,991 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has risen 12.30% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M

Among 3 analysts covering Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cameco Corp had 4 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 27 by BMO Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $16 target in Monday, November 5 report. The rating was upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy” on Thursday, July 26. The rating was downgraded by TD Securities on Tuesday, June 26 to “Hold”.

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) stake by 25,798 shares to 18,547 valued at $898,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) stake by 39,314 shares and now owns 133,453 shares. Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Armstrong Henry H has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Alexandria Cap Lc reported 7,299 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 277,950 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys, a Kentucky-based fund reported 131,344 shares. Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 44,939 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. The New York-based Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney Company has invested 1.32% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Montrusco Bolton Investments reported 9,755 shares. Proshare Advisors has invested 0.65% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sky Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.4% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Co holds 24,584 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Yorktown And Inc holds 0.55% or 19,800 shares. Cadence Bancorp Na reported 0.55% stake. Barrett Asset Ltd Co has invested 2.27% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 19,961 shares to 281,568 valued at $19.14 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Westrock Co stake by 61,678 shares and now owns 717,854 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 5 insider sales for $23.91 million activity. On Tuesday, December 4 Schumacher Laura J sold $8.81M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 94,140 shares. On Friday, August 17 the insider SEVERINO MICHAEL sold $4.88 million. Gosebruch Henry O sold $3.82M worth of stock. 60,000 shares valued at $5.40 million were sold by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, December 12. Shares for $1.50M were sold by GONZALEZ RICHARD A. On Wednesday, June 20 the insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $99,909. 5,400 shares were bought by TILTON GLENN F, worth $496,274.