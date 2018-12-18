Among 11 analysts covering Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Mosaic Co had 13 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 11. Susquehanna upgraded the shares of MOS in report on Wednesday, June 27 to “Positive” rating. As per Thursday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, July 24. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $40 target in Thursday, October 11 report. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 8. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, October 18 report. Cowen & Co maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Thursday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, December 12 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. See The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) latest ratings:

12/12/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $38 New Target: $33 Downgrade

18/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $33 New Target: $36 Maintain

11/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $36 New Target: $40 Upgrade

04/09/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $34 Initiates Coverage On

10/08/2018 Broker: Standpoint Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/08/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $31 New Target: $36 Maintain

08/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $25 New Target: $26 Maintain

08/08/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $28 New Target: $30 Maintain

24/07/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Buy Old Target: $24 New Target: $35 Upgrade

18/07/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $32 New Target: $35 Maintain

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased Ansys Inc (ANSS) stake by 3.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc acquired 5,259 shares as Ansys Inc (ANSS)’s stock declined 16.81%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 178,537 shares with $33.33M value, up from 173,278 last quarter. Ansys Inc now has $12.48B valuation. The stock increased 2.04% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $149.4. About 307,353 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 5.52% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $8.63 million activity. The insider CASHMAN JAMES E III sold $5.14 million. Emswiler Shane sold $657,224 worth of stock. $1.79 million worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) was sold by Gopal Ajei. GALLIMORE ALEC D. also sold $47,958 worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Wednesday, August 22. The insider SCHERER BARBARA VAUGHN sold $461,327. $532,894 worth of stock was sold by THURK MICHAEL on Thursday, November 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold ANSS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 75.82 million shares or 2.51% less from 77.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Edgestream Ptnrs Lp holds 0.33% or 10,503 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 28,891 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.22% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 140,137 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.07% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 26,216 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Davy Asset Management owns 8,182 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Jabre Sa owns 11,500 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 8,917 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Vanguard Grp accumulated 8.77 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.09% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation holds 0.07% or 41,300 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invests Ltd Company has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 38,361 were accumulated by Us National Bank & Trust De. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.07% or 1.40M shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ANSYS to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ansys: Stock Is Ready For A Rally – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Ansys (ANSS) Down 6.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Modelithics And ANSYS Accelerate Creation Of Complex Wireless Communication Systems For 5G And The IIoT – GuruFocus.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within ANSYS, Nordic American Tankers, Woodward, GW Pharmaceuticals, CareTrust REIT, and TOCAGEN INC â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 4,287 shares to 5,408 valued at $1.12M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 2,931 shares and now owns 61,023 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ansys had 8 analyst reports since June 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Needham on Monday, October 29 to “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, August 8 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 20 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Monday, November 5. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 25 report. William Blair reinitiated ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Tuesday, October 9 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was upgraded by Wedbush.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.77 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It currently has negative earnings. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $59,360 activity. Pires Luciano Siani had bought 2,000 shares worth $59,360.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 44 investors sold The Mosaic Company shares while 158 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 270.90 million shares or 0.40% less from 272.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 26,697 shares. Fagan Assoc Inc holds 25,540 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Management has 105,700 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Pictet North America Advsrs holds 0.3% or 70,513 shares in its portfolio. 33,432 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Llc. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has 187,574 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Company stated it has 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Victory Mgmt invested in 5,265 shares. South State, a South Carolina-based fund reported 92,111 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.03% or 73,400 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Investment Mngmt Comm owns 0.04% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 39,517 shares. Texas-based Next Fincl has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). United Services Automobile Association has 0.13% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 1.62M shares. Verition Fund Ltd Com stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).