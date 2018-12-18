Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 15.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 7,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,582 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.27 million, down from 49,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $69.67. About 3.80 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) by 33.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.50% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 49,862 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.74 million, down from 74,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Express Scripts Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $95.73. About 2.05M shares traded. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 23/04/2018 – CIGNA-ON APRIL 23, CO, EXPRESS SCRIPTS EACH RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFO, DOCUMENTARY MATERIAL FROM DOJ IN CONNECTION WITH DOJ’S REVIEW OF DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Express Scripts Ranked as a Top 50 Inclusive company by DiversityInc; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Puts Cigna On Watch Neg. On Express Scripts Acquisition; 10/04/2018 – OHIO WARN NOTICE: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SITE CLOSING AFFECTS 456 JOBS; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Agrees to Buy Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – The offer represents a premium of nearly 31 percent to Express Scripts’ Wednesday closing price of $73.42; 01/05/2018 – The deal excludes a competing medicine made by Amgen from Express Scripts’ National Preferred Formulary Plan; 08/03/2018 – Cigna to Assume About $15B in Express Scripts Debt; 08/03/2018 – Cramer’s market outlook improves after Cigna-Express Scripts deal; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA CORP – DEAL WITH EXPRESS SCRIPTS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE ANNUAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PCT TO 8 PCT

Among 25 analysts covering Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Express Scripts had 73 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by Maxim Group. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, January 19 by Leerink Swann. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, May 26. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, December 14 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of ESRX in report on Monday, June 20 to “Underweight” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, February 22 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was downgraded by Bernstein on Tuesday, January 30 to “Sell”. The stock of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, November 1. William Blair downgraded the shares of ESRX in report on Thursday, March 8 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 20 by SunTrust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 62 investors sold ESRX shares while 398 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 458.93 million shares or 0.78% less from 462.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Somerville Kurt F holds 6,575 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 599,062 shares stake. 3.05M were accumulated by Pzena Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Dumont & Blake Invest Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.27% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) or 7,302 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs reported 257,009 shares. Legacy Private Com reported 0.09% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Wetherby Asset holds 0.21% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) or 17,694 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.34% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) or 1.60 million shares. Mengis Capital Mgmt invested in 0.12% or 2,300 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability owns 72,605 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Highland Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.19% or 36,494 shares. James Inv Research Inc stated it has 25,461 shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Prns holds 0.02% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) or 10,000 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) or 19 shares.

Analysts await Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $2.67 earnings per share, up 23.61% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.16 per share. ESRX’s profit will be $1.50 billion for 8.96 P/E if the $2.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.43 actual earnings per share reported by Express Scripts Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.88% EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $6.93 million activity. $642,300 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by Hourican Kevin on Monday, August 27. $354,080 worth of stock was sold by Boratto Eva C on Monday, October 1. $1.17 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were sold by Brennan Troyen A. Bisaccia Lisa sold $1.72M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, October 1.

Among 28 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. CVS Health had 85 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, October 27. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 19 by Evercore. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 20 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 28. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95.0 target in Monday, December 4 report. As per Monday, November 26, the company rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann on Tuesday, November 7 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 17 by Citigroup. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 8 report.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $416.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Us (USMV) by 5,339 shares to 17,070 shares, valued at $974,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Partners Lp by 22,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Horan accumulated 167,689 shares or 2.43% of the stock. Patten And Patten Tn stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Homrich Berg owns 15,419 shares. Johnson Grp Inc stated it has 0.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Com reported 1.56% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Origin Asset Llp stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Welch Limited Com New York holds 73,510 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na has 0.63% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 131,425 shares. Bellecapital International stated it has 1.84% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Northside Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 11,618 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated owns 3.77M shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Mngmt accumulated 12,095 shares. Oklahoma-based Advsr Ok has invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Phocas Fincl holds 2,770 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Janney Cap Mngmt stated it has 284,642 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.75 billion for 8.18 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.12% EPS growth.