Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 92.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 6,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,058 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $803,000, up from 6,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $41.97. About 2.21 million shares traded or 112.40% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 4.63% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Extends CEO Jim Cannon’s Employment Agreement Through April 2022; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 170.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 221,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,532 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.89M, up from 130,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 18.52M shares traded or 36.03% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ALBERS RETIREMENT IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold FLIR shares while 150 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 117.89 million shares or 0.67% less from 118.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $445.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2,813 shares to 20,235 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Growth (IVW) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,284 shares, and cut its stake in Encompass Health Cor.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $8.08 million activity. Shares for $209,498 were sold by DUCHENE TODD M on Thursday, July 19. $2.67M worth of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) shares were sold by FRANK JEFFREY.

Among 13 analysts covering FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive.

Cortland Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 72,561 shares to 923,150 shares, valued at $56.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northwestern Corp by 12,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,682 shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (NYSE:FRC).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity. Hansen Neil A sold $214,914 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Friday, December 14. Wojnar Theodore J Jr sold $757,284 worth of stock or 9,658 shares. Corson Bradley W sold $1.26 million worth of stock or 15,000 shares. Spellings James M Jr had sold 9,522 shares worth $746,620 on Wednesday, November 28. $1.22M worth of stock was sold by Verity John R on Tuesday, December 11. The insider Rosenthal David S sold 7,562 shares worth $614,337.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive.