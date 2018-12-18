Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 47.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 13,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,970 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $449,000, down from 28,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.77. About 4.87M shares traded or 10.41% up from the average. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 2.85% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 23/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Self-Driving Market Becomes a Reality in the US by 2026, As 1 in 4 New Vehicles Sold Becomes Driverless; 27/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Connected Clothing to Become $1 Billion Industry in 2020 – Fastest-Growing Wearables Sector; 30/04/2018 – Juniper at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – Media Alert: Juniper Networks to Showcase its Unified Cybersecurity Platform and Industry Insights at RSA 2018; 08/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Smart Toy Revenues to Grow by Almost 200% from 2018 to $18 billion by 2023; 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Online Lottery Wagers to More than Double, Reaching $76 Billion by 2022, as Mobile Drives Demand; 29/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 31.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.25M, up from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $143.66. About 23.60 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – MPs slam Facebook in Cambridge Analytica probe; 20/03/2018 – The View from Silicon Valley: Facebook’s Double-Edged Sword — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Rush Compares Zuckerberg to J. Edgar Hoover; 04/04/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Facebook has admitted more users had their private data improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica; 17/04/2018 – The new aim of “building fast and failing fast” is much akin to Facebook’s retired “move fast and break things” mantra; 08/05/2018 – Facebook is implementing a massive product reorganization WhatsApp, Messenger and the core Facebook apps are all getting new leaders; 26/03/2018 – Facebook stock falls after FTC launches probe of data scandal; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘ADS IS A GREAT BUSINESS MODEL’ IN RESPONSE TO QUESTION ABOUT NON-AD REVENUE – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Washington Examiner: #BREAKING: Facebook says data from up to 87 million people harvested by Cambridge Analytica; 04/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Facebook says up to 87 million users were affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $151.87M for 15.78 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 31 investors sold JNPR shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 305.23 million shares or 0.61% less from 307.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New Vernon Capital Hldg Ii Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 9,702 shares. Lord Abbett & Communication Limited Liability holds 177,200 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 467,661 shares. Dnb Asset Management As owns 47,527 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 294,771 are held by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 50,197 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Inc owns 132,956 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 24.36 million shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research has 0.08% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 224,669 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Nippon Life Investors Americas has invested 0.49% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc stated it has 138,869 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Company has 0% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 103 shares.

Among 36 analysts covering Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), 9 have Buy rating, 8 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Juniper Networks Inc. had 108 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $31.0 target in Wednesday, October 11 report. UBS maintained the shares of JNPR in report on Friday, October 23 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $30 target in Wednesday, July 26 report. The rating was upgraded by Standpoint Research to “Buy” on Friday, January 15. The firm has “Reduce” rating given on Monday, March 21 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Friday, July 24 by UBS. On Monday, October 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”. The stock of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 25 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 8 by Nomura. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 21 report.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 149,550 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $81.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Adr (NYSE:GSK) by 42,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 397,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

More notable recent Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Juniper Networks Announces Intent to Acquire HTBASE – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Global Threat of Cyber Attacks Is Spurring the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Growth – PRNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Juniper Networks +3.3% after Q3 tops profit consensus – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Tesla Stock Find Another Gear Amidst Market Sell-Off? – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Juniper Networks Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Preliminary Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $4.71 million activity. On Thursday, November 8 the insider STENSRUD WILLIAM sold $304,200. $3.36M worth of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) was sold by Athreya Anand.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 75 insider sales for $1.73 billion activity. 602,000 shares were sold by Zuckerberg Mark, worth $106.35M on Monday, August 27. Shares for $6.87M were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, August 14. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 2,000 shares worth $300,102. The insider Wehner David M. sold $1.72 million. $294,835 worth of stock was sold by Taylor Susan J.S. on Monday, December 10. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $9.13 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Republic Invest owns 1.33 million shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Ballentine Prtn Lc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma has 58,011 shares. 56,205 were accumulated by Ashfield Prtn Ltd Liability Corp. Tdam Usa holds 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 8,997 shares. L & S Advsr has 53,849 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Coastline Tru holds 20,150 shares. Gruss & Com reported 33,460 shares or 5.43% of all its holdings. Davis holds 28,563 shares or 2.66% of its portfolio. Rockshelter Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.77% or 34,757 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of stated it has 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Da Davidson And holds 0.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 75,189 shares. Fiduciary Tru owns 20,080 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Laurel Grove Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 32,359 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 8,603 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “When Will The Facebook Gravy Train End? – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook details strident response after UK document release – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) JPMorgan predicts a rebound – Live Trading News” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook’s Constant Privacy Scandals Will Undermine Its Pay TV Ambitions – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook tests live shopping feature – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.