Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 11,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.45 million, up from 88,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $416.81B market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $145.04. About 15.08M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – FB: EVENTS, GROUPS APIS WON’T BE AVAILABLE TO NEW DEVELOPERS; 11/04/2018 – Rep. McKinley: ICYMI: McKinley Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Illegal Opioid Sales on Website; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg envisions a “Supreme Court” for Facebook; 22/03/2018 – Steve Bannon at FT conference: I didn’t know about Facebook data mining; 04/04/2018 – Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica leak to 87 million; 28/03/2018 – INDIA SEEKS RESPONSE FROM FACEBOOK BY APRIL 4 ON FIVE QUERIES; 16/04/2018 – Facebook Terror Accusers Say Zuckerberg Testimony Bolsters Suits; 20/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Facebook, Inc. and Certain Officers – FB; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC SAYS THE DATA HARVESTED FOR CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WAS MORE LIKELY TO HURT DONALD TRUMP’S 2016 CAMPAIGN; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAYS AFTER LAST WEEK’S LEARNING, IMMEDIATELY BANNED CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA FROM USING ANY OF FACEBOOK’S SERVICES

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 3.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 16,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.54% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 496,408 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.03M, up from 479,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.16. About 953,082 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 17.72% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.72% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE); 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c

Since August 14, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $97,372 activity. Peace Jerry A sold 2,513 shares worth $92,252. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $395,000 was made by Horn Patricia D on Monday, November 19.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $4.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc by 90,837 shares to 157,200 shares, valued at $880,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 159,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,737 shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Among 11 analysts covering OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. OGE Energy had 29 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs initiated it with “Hold” rating and $3500 target in Thursday, July 20 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, August 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 19 by Bank of America. Goldman Sachs downgraded OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) rating on Monday, June 25. Goldman Sachs has “Hold” rating and $3700 target. Goldman Sachs upgraded OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) on Wednesday, January 10 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, October 6 by Wells Fargo. The stock of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, September 27. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 18 with “Hold”. Bank of America upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $34.0 target in Friday, February 23 report. Jefferies maintained OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) on Friday, July 21 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold OGE shares while 105 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 120.67 million shares or 0.31% less from 121.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,600 shares. Paloma Partners Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 9,135 shares. City holds 139 shares. Rockland Trust holds 0.14% or 32,509 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 73,820 shares. Salem Counselors has 0.01% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 3.47M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 54,700 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Financial Architects Inc holds 0.01% or 965 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset has invested 0.02% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Oakbrook Investments Limited Com stated it has 0.03% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.07% or 204,000 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management accumulated 12,778 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 3.83M shares.

More important recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 27, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “OGE Energy: Goldman downgrades to Neutral – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “OGE Energy declares $0.365 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Genomic Health, Beacon Roofing Supply, Cronos Group, Aimmune Therapeutics, OGE Energy, and Spartan Motors â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 75 selling transactions for $1.73 billion activity. $9.13M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Tuesday, September 11. 137,400 shares valued at $23.76 million were sold by Zuckerberg Mark on Wednesday, August 1. Another trade for 10,600 shares valued at $2.23 million was made by Cox Christopher K on Monday, July 23. The insider Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $7.74 million. FISCHER DAVID B. sold $10.77 million worth of stock or 61,103 shares. Shares for $1.72 million were sold by Wehner David M. on Wednesday, August 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. North Point Port Managers Oh holds 2.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 72,214 shares. Moreover, Whetstone Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 5.79% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Secor Capital Advsr Lp reported 1 shares. Torray Llc owns 92,268 shares. Winslow Cap Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fulton Bancorporation Na stated it has 54,772 shares. Rudman Errol M reported 1.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 197,905 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Letko Brosseau & Assoc accumulated 0.36% or 237,622 shares. Susquehanna International Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Globeflex LP holds 1,200 shares. Gfs Advisors Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 61,108 shares. Tributary Limited Liability holds 5,625 shares. Driehaus Cap Limited Liability owns 2,717 shares. Security Communications accumulated 0.68% or 13,257 shares.