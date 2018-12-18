Fairpointe Capital Decreased Gerdau S A Sponsored Adr (GGB) Stake; Fluor (FLR) Shorts Decreased By 18.38%

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) had a decrease of 18.38% in short interest. FLR’s SI was 5.56M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 18.38% from 6.82 million shares previously. With 2.22M avg volume, 3 days are for Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)’s short sellers to cover FLR’s short positions. The SI to Fluor Corporation’s float is 3.98%. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32.27. About 1.30 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 27.92% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B; 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project; 03/05/2018 – Fluor Sees FY EPS $2.10-EPS $2.50; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/03/2018 – HEPACO Names Ken Smith as Chief Executive Officer

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased Gerdau S A Sponsored Adr (GGB) stake by 21.25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 3.76M shares as Gerdau S A Sponsored Adr (GGB)’s stock rose 2.37%. The Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 13.93M shares with $58.63M value, down from 17.68 million last quarter. Gerdau S A Sponsored Adr now has $6.29B valuation. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $3.875. About 8.26 million shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has risen 15.08% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 19/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS – TO USE OFFERING’S PROCEEDS TO FINANCE PART OF ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN U.S. REBAR STEEL MILL, FABRICATION ASSETS FROM GERDAU S.A; 15/03/2018 – UBS Goes Against Grain on Brazil Steelmaker Gerdau’s Trump Bump; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS CHILE REGULATOR APPROVED SALE OF ASSETS; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Gerdau To Stable From Negative; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU SEES FY CAPEX R$1.2B; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: GERDAU 1Q ADJ NET R$451M; 28/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS PRODUCTION, TRANSPORT OF MATERIALS HURT BY STRIKE; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU: BOARD APPROVES INTEREST ON EQUITY PAYMENT OF BRL136.2M; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU AMERISTEEL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL

Among 6 analysts covering Fluor (NYSE:FLR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Fluor had 7 analyst reports since August 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 18 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Monday, August 13 to “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, December 12 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Citigroup. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. As per Friday, August 17, the company rating was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, November 20 with “Hold”.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.54 billion. It operates through four divisions: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity ; and Government. It has a 19.44 P/E ratio. The Energy, Chemicals & Mining segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services to upstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore gas and oil production, liquefied natural gas, pipeline, and metals and mining markets.

Since November 6, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $250,264 activity. $250,264 worth of stock was bought by Seaton David Thomas on Tuesday, November 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold Fluor Corporation shares while 145 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 114.27 million shares or 0.79% less from 115.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested 0.03% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). South Dakota Inv Council holds 308,232 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mgmt holds 150,179 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Barclays Pcl accumulated 0.01% or 237,410 shares. Moreover, Myriad Asset Mgmt has 0.73% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). 397,110 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Co The. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 13,836 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na reported 4,732 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins owns 2,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Limited Company holds 1.63% or 114,390 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Ltd Liability has 9,170 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 155 were reported by Assetmark Incorporated. Ameritas Invest has 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 2,713 shares. 66,475 were reported by Salem Inv Counselors Inc.

Among 2 analysts covering Gerdau (NYSE:GGB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gerdau had 2 analyst reports since August 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 17 by HSBC. Bank of America maintained Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) on Thursday, August 16 with “Buy” rating.

