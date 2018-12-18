Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 29.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 424,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $49.78M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.33. About 20.18M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Total S.A. (TOT) by 4.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 10,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 265,280 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.08M, up from 254,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Total S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.85. About 1.98 million shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 2.96% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 27/03/2018 – TOTAL SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CATHAY TO START CHINA ENERGY FUND; 24/04/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions with Google Cloud; 14/05/2018 – Total Signs an Agreement in View of Developing an Integrated Gas Project in the Sultanate of Oman; 10/04/2018 – Total CEO’s Pouyanne to Enlarge JV with Saudi Aramco (Video); 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S IBAMA REJECTS TOTAL SA’S ENVIRONMENTAL LICENSE APPLICATION TO DRILL IN FOZ DO AMAZONAS FOR FOURTH TIME; 16/05/2018 – Total Will Pull out of Iran Gas Project if No Project Waiver Granted by U.S; 08/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total Closes the Maersk Oil Acquisition and Becomes the Second-Largest Operator in the North Sea; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL SEES GAS MARKET AS MORE GLOBAL, MORE COMMODITIZED; 20/05/2018 – Notable: $FP.FR: Total’s decision to make contracts with # Iran just a serious theater review – ! $FP.FR; 14/05/2018 – Total to Develop Gas Resources in Oman

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, January 5. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, January 13 by Pacific Crest. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $27.50 target in Wednesday, April 6 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton on Thursday, June 29. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 14. Macquarie Research downgraded Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, August 4. Macquarie Research has “Underperform” rating and $26 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, September 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, September 5. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, November 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, February 8.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $28.93 million activity. CHANDLER MARK D also sold $196,324 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, November 23. Tan Irving sold $3.24 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, September 14. Goeckeler David had sold 63,050 shares worth $3.00 million. Another trade for 33,950 shares valued at $1.52 million was sold by BHATT PRAT. Kramer Kelly A. sold 70,000 shares worth $3.30M. 217,420 shares were sold by Robbins Charles, worth $10.28M on Monday, September 17.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 40,139 shares to 224,217 shares, valued at $83.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Class A by 4,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92B for 17.05 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 1.33M shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt New York reported 386,269 shares stake. Rfg Advisory Group Inc Ltd Liability Company owns 34,042 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. British Columbia Inv Corp, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 1.82 million shares. Dillon & Associate Inc reported 8,908 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Harbour Investment Limited Liability holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 56,415 shares. Sphera Funds Mgmt Limited invested in 100,000 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Alta Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 33,636 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt has invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Staley Cap Advisers has invested 3.67% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd reported 560,801 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability reported 0.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jackson Wealth has 1.4% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 137,182 shares. L S Advsrs Inc, a California-based fund reported 95,999 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 79,473 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/07/2018: AMOT, CMTL, IBM, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2018: GOOG, SHOP, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “You Can Count on Cisco Stock for More Upside – Investorplace.com” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2018: SGMA, PVTL, BILI, NTES, MSFT, IBM, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/11/2018: SEAC, CAMP, LPTH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) by 87,318 shares to 9,862 shares, valued at $590,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex (ACWX) by 6,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,702 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS).