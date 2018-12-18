Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) by 12.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 9,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 71,573 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.53M, down from 81,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $35.67. About 15.29M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – CONFIRMS WILLINGNESS TO PROVIDE FOR RELEVANT REGULATOR TO BE A BENEFICIARY OF SKY NEWS BINDING COMMITMENTS IN SAME WAY AS SKY NEWS BOARD; 23/05/2018 – Comcast says considering all-cash offer to buy Fox assets; 03/05/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: NBC News corrects Michael Cohen story: Feds have ‘pen-register,’ not wiretap; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 CABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AS % OF CABLE REVENUES TO DECLINE BY UP TO 50BPS VS 2017 – SLIDES; 23/05/2018 – Stefan Nicola: BREAKING: #Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century #Fox; 12/03/2018 – Comcast Business VoiceEdge™ Adds Award-Winning One-Click Audio Conferencing App; 26/04/2018 – DSL Reports: Comcast to Get Much Larger With Latest $30 Billion Megadeal; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY FILLS COMCAST’S NEEDS INTERNATIONALLY; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Sky TV Bid Belies a Shift Away From Video in the U.S; 23/05/2018 – Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 36.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 28,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,474 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.59 million, up from 77,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 653,859 shares traded or 19.64% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has declined 8.53% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL ALSO CONSIST OF $300 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 11; 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – APPROVED A 5.6 PCT INCREASE IN ITS MONTHLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.18 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.19 PER COMMON SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: Pembina Pipeline Min. C$500m Offering of 10Y, 30Y Debt

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $550,461 activity. $282,799 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was sold by BACON KENNETH J on Monday, December 10.

Among 36 analysts covering Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Comcast Corporation had 98 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Friday, January 26. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $46.0 target. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 22 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 26 by Pivotal Research. On Friday, July 7 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Wunderlich maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Wednesday, August 26 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 19 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, October 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, January 18 by Instinet. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, May 30. Moffett Nathanson upgraded the shares of CMCSA in report on Tuesday, September 12 to “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Looming Spending War Doesnâ€™t Bode Well for Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dominating the home entertainment landscape – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney picks Google over Comcast for digital ad handling – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “An AT&T Hulu stake sale could bring $930M – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cable Stocks Rose as Streaming Stocks Fell – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Airbus Group Nv Adr (EADSY) by 249,363 shares to 260,122 shares, valued at $8.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 135,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 834,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Upm (UPMKY).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 26.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $2.82B for 14.38 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eii Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 3,051 shares. Armstrong Shaw Ct owns 103,185 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Com reported 254,646 shares. M&T Natl Bank accumulated 1.89M shares. Weik Cap has invested 2.36% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 39,047 are held by Peapack Gladstone Fincl. Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.46% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Eastern National Bank stated it has 340,733 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 25,374 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Citizens Bankshares & Tru, North Carolina-based fund reported 123,474 shares. Hilltop Inc has 0.08% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Forward Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 49,122 shares. Odey Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd invested 2.62% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Godsey & Gibb Associates reported 2.12% stake. Schroder Inv Mgmt has invested 0.28% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Ronna Sue Cohen, which manages about $164.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,795 shares to 102,952 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.