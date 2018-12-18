Fiera Capital Corp decreased Icu Med Inc (ICUI) stake by 18.22% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fiera Capital Corp sold 37,556 shares as Icu Med Inc (ICUI)’s stock declined 20.87%. The Fiera Capital Corp holds 168,623 shares with $47.68 million value, down from 206,179 last quarter. Icu Med Inc now has $4.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.89% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $222.85. About 211,298 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has risen 11.09% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4

Exlservice Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS) had an increase of 9.23% in short interest. EXLS's SI was 609,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 9.23% from 558,000 shares previously. With 216,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Exlservice Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS)'s short sellers to cover EXLS's short positions. The SI to Exlservice Holdings Inc's float is 1.84%. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 70,972 shares traded. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has declined 9.17% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.17% the S&P500.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. It operates in two divisions, Operations Management, and Analytics. It has a 43.19 P/E ratio. The Operations Management segment offers business process management services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.68 EPS, down 37.78% or $1.02 from last year’s $2.7 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $34.42 million for 33.16 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

