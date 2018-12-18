Financial Consulate Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 448.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Consulate Inc bought 10,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,258 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.43M, up from 2,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Consulate Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.23. About 2.29M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION AT FREIGHT FACILITY IN LEXINGTON, KY; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Sodastream International Ltd (SODA) by 5.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 5,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 108,233 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.49M, down from 114,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Sodastream International Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26 billion market cap company. It closed at $143.68 lastly. It is down 99.69% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SODA News: 02/05/2018 – SODASTREAM BOOSTS YR GROWTH VIEWS FOR REVENUE, OPER INCOME, EPS; 07/03/2018 SodaStream CEO Says Environmental Concerns More Important Than Politics (Video); 02/05/2018 – SodaStream 1Q EPS 81c; 15/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Sodastream wrongly coded; 02/05/2018 – SODASTREAM SEES YEAR REV. UP 15%, SAW UP 12%; 02/05/2018 – SODASTREAM 1Q CONSUMABLES REV. $72.0M; 04/04/2018 – SODASTREAM INTERNATIONAL LTD SODA.O : B.RILEY STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 02/05/2018 – SodaStream Sees FY Rev Up 15%, EPS Up 8%; 22/03/2018 – SodaStream Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – SODASTREAM 1Q REV. $143.6M, EST. $133.0M

Financial Consulate Inc, which manages about $333.98 million and $175.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 102,391 shares to 86,131 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 60,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,039 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Co owns 96,311 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Liability Company holds 1.67% or 137,068 shares. Colony Gp Ltd reported 6,320 shares stake. Capwealth Lc invested 1.47% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Warren Averett Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1,771 shares in its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Lc Oh holds 0.37% or 5,618 shares. Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Limited reported 228,203 shares. Moreover, Keybank Association Oh has 0.18% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 86,563 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.18% or 62,922 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Meyer Handelman Co has 22,330 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Schroder Mgmt Gru holds 29,204 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 11,409 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.68% or 14,093 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $828,076 activity. On Monday, August 20 the insider Barber James J. sold $304,858.

Among 27 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive.

Among 5 analysts covering Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1302.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Biologic Products Hldg by 6,079 shares to 26,149 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navigant Consulting Inc (NYSE:NCI) by 47,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Tr.