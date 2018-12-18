Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 26.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.18M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $142.2. About 988,242 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has declined 3.94% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Wind Tre’s B1 Corporate Family, B1-PD Probability of Default Ratings; 13/05/2018 – Moody’s Says a Few Specific Campaign Pledges by New Govt Are Credit-Negative at the Outset; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Lions Gate’s Ratings (Ba3 CFR) Are Unchanged Following The Upsize Of Its Term Loans; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Aaa (sf) To Discover’s A(2018-1) Card Abs; 15/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGN B3 TO JINGRUI’S PROPOSED $NOTES; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws The Ratings On Banco Bocom Bbm S.A.’s Brl 150.0 Million Senior Unsecured Debt; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited’s Rating To Ba1 From Ba2; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 Enhanced To The City Of Petersburg, Va’s Go Bonds Series 2017 A&B; 16/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CREDIT POSITIVE THAT HAMMOND REMAINS FOCUSED ON REDUCING THE UK’S ELEVATED PUBLIC DEBT LEVEL; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 To Repack Notes Issued By Lunar Funding V Plc

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 13.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 19.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.61M shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $102.72M, down from 11.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $765.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.64% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $8.44. About 1.58M shares traded or 89.50% up from the average. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has risen 5.81% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 28/03/2018 – MBIA FILES CEO BILL FALLON’S LETTER TO OWNERS WITH SEC; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss $98M; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Rev $73M; 01/05/2018 – MBIA Gives Lynn Tilton 15 Months to Pay Zohar Debt in Bankruptcy; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $40 MLN VS $49 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa1 to Ballad Health’s (TN) Ser. 2018A and affirms Mountain States Health Alliance’s (TN) Baa1; outlook stable

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity.

More notable recent MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MBIA – Misunderstood And Dramatically Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2016, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 15 Highest-Paid CEOs of 2014 – Investorplace.com” published on May 19, 2015, Streetinsider.com published: “MBIA (MBI) Downgraded to ‘BBB’ from ‘A-‘ at S&P – StreetInsider.com” on June 26, 2017. More interesting news about MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Deep Value Proposition With MBIA – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2016 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “In the bull marketâ€™s ninth year, â€˜winningâ€™ stocks hide lingering pain – MarketWatch” with publication date: March 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.40, from 0.56 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 80.46 million shares or 6.08% less from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 101,608 shares or 0% of the stock. Livingston Gp Asset Management Com (Operating As Southport Cap Management) stated it has 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Utd Automobile Association reported 15,602 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia has 0.01% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 78,619 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 688,200 shares. South Dakota Invest Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 150,000 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com reported 20,763 shares. Chou Associate Mngmt reported 3.44% stake. Tegean Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 425,000 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Co Mn owns 54,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Pcl owns 189,590 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Northern Trust stated it has 1.18 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 26,926 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering MBIA Inc (NYSE:MBI), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. MBIA Inc had 10 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Friday, May 26 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 16 by M Partners. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 12 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods initiated MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) on Monday, February 5 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by M Partners to “Buy” on Tuesday, November 3. TheStreet downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, August 7 report. BTIG Research maintained MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) rating on Wednesday, November 8. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $14.0 target. The stock of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 25 by Wood.

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 33 investors sold MCO shares while 173 reduced holdings. only 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 157.36 million shares or 1.10% less from 159.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp has 0.06% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1.42M shares. Scharf Invs Lc has 8,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Harvest Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.2% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 3,860 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.12% or 3,611 shares. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) has 2,710 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 4,100 shares. Donaldson Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.41% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 27,815 shares. Eagle Asset Management invested in 377,639 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Congress Asset Com Ma owns 67,916 shares. The Belgium-based Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.21% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Transamerica Fin Advisors Inc invested in 1,427 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Commerce National Bank stated it has 2,940 shares. 40,711 were reported by Proshare Advisors. Associated Banc stated it has 6,543 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bp Public Limited Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 24,000 shares.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $746.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proctor & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,000 shares to 41,000 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 12,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,700 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Charlie Munger: A Deeper Dive Into Moats – GuruFocus.com” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Preparing For The End Of The Cycle (Part VII): Walt Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Indy, Start Your Jet Engines! Spirit Airlines Grows Network into Indianapolis – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Moody’s Analytics Launches Accelerator to Fast Track Innovation and Explore New Markets – Financial Post” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Glenn Greenberg’s Top 4 New Buys in 3rd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $819,846 activity.

Among 15 analysts covering Moody’s (NYSE:MCO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Moody’s had 65 analyst reports since October 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, July 9. The company was maintained on Monday, October 29 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of MCO in report on Friday, November 17 to “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) on Friday, February 9 with “Hold” rating. UBS upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $16 target in Tuesday, November 17 report. Stifel Nicolaus initiated Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) on Tuesday, December 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 28 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, February 12. The company was maintained on Monday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 30.