Edgewood Management Llc decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 0.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Edgewood Management Llc sold 2,550 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.86%. The Edgewood Management Llc holds 673,805 shares with $141.98 million value, down from 676,355 last quarter. 3M Co now has $113.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $195.06. About 1.58M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 14.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 1,216 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 4.54%. The First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 7,093 shares with $2.64 million value, down from 8,309 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $186.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.88% or $12.26 during the last trading session, reaching $328.39. About 4.69M shares traded or 12.66% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing says sees no threat to 777 output from Iran deal uncertainty; 18/05/2018 – BA: BREAKING: According to Cuban TV news, the Boeing 737, leased by Cubana, crashed between the Boyeros Air terminal and the town of Santiago de las Vegas – ! $BA; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 01/05/2018 – Plane maker Boeing is buying aerospace parts company KLX for about $3.2 billion; 09/05/2018 – Boeing Details More Than $54 Million in Grants and Philanthropic Investments; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines indicates interest in 20-30 widebody jets from Airbus or Boeing; 23/03/2018 – The deal, which remains to be finalized, also marks a victory for General Electric, whose engines are expected to power the Boeing aircraft, beating proposals from rival Rolls-Royce; 21/05/2018 – Boeing Faces Fresh Union Vote; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 05/03/2018 – BOEING SEES `797′ HAVING 40% LOWER TRIP COSTS VS COMPETITION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Agf has invested 0.8% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Baldwin Investment Management holds 6,916 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors invested in 0.33% or 3,504 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Limited Com has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 578,592 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schroder Mgmt Grp has invested 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Welch And Forbes Ltd Llc stated it has 224,840 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa owns 117,217 shares or 2.74% of their US portfolio. Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 144,298 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited (Wy) reported 0.33% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 109 are owned by Alphamark Advsrs Lc. Wesbanco Retail Bank accumulated 98,310 shares. M Kraus And Company invested 0.4% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hillsdale Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sigma Planning stated it has 0.21% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Edgewood Management Llc increased Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 742,067 shares to 8.58 million valued at $1.46B in 2018Q3. It also upped American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 1.14M shares and now owns 7.97M shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was raised too.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.33B for 21.39 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. 3M had 13 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MMM in report on Wednesday, July 25 with “Underweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 24 by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Monday, November 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by Argus Research. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, September 28. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, November 16. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 30 by UBS.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $90,252 activity. PAGE GREGORY R bought $184,500 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. 1,272 shares were sold by Hammes Eric D., worth $274,752.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.35 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $1.75 million was sold by Sands Diana L. RAMOS JENETTE E sold $602,733 worth of stock.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $4.51 EPS, down 6.04% or $0.29 from last year’s $4.8 per share. BA’s profit will be $2.56 billion for 18.20 P/E if the $4.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.58 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,190 shares. Golub Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 619 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management accumulated 102,300 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs has invested 0.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bb&T has 0.37% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,048 shares. Cap Limited Ca invested in 0.46% or 3,929 shares. 341 were reported by Estabrook Cap. Fort Point Capital Prns Lc owns 3,790 shares. Tompkins reported 1,633 shares. Moreover, Johnson has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,164 shares. Bailard Inc owns 2,080 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bath Savings owns 1,641 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Chickasaw reported 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Altfest L J Co stated it has 3,501 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings.

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) stake by 4,386 shares to 31,642 valued at $3.50M in 2018Q3. It also upped Vanguard Charlotte Dds (BNDX) stake by 9,993 shares and now owns 65,804 shares. Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T was raised too.