Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 8.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 7,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,502 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.03 million, up from 89,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $73.2. About 1.43M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 16.07% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 51.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 4,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,457 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.01 million, up from 8,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $65.1. About 4.92M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy Pipeline; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold FISV shares while 288 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 335.33 million shares or 3.24% less from 346.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Peapack Gladstone owns 9,488 shares. Moreover, Tiemann Invest Lc has 0.34% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Sg Americas Llc accumulated 61,381 shares. 62,272 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt. 2,486 were reported by Whittier Of Nevada Inc. The Massachusetts-based Woodstock has invested 0.67% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi owns 4,100 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 1.66 million shares. Windward Cap Mgmt Com Ca holds 2.76% or 269,708 shares. 7,048 are owned by Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Company. 315,932 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc. Moreover, Somerville Kurt F has 3.88% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 235,161 shares. Argent Tru reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cornerstone holds 2.98% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 238,252 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 46,926 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Among 26 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Fiserv had 68 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 11 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 17 by Sterne Agee CRT. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, January 24 with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets initiated the shares of FISV in report on Friday, January 6 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 14 by JP Morgan. The rating was initiated by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Friday, September 9. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 28 by Oppenheimer. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $133 target in Tuesday, August 1 report. As per Wednesday, July 5, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $19.56 million activity.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12,300 shares to 187,562 shares, valued at $9.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc. by 25,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,000 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT).

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $293.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc Com by 56,225 shares to 149,295 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp (NYSE:CBS) by 65,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,845 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $18.19 million activity.

Among 33 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 139 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 3 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Maxim Group. As per Wednesday, February 3, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, April 29. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 28 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Leerink Swann on Thursday, October 19. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, January 29. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $77.0 target in Sunday, October 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Friday, February 12. The firm has “Hold” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, July 29.