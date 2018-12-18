Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp Common (WSFS) by 30.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 100,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 425,306 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.05 million, up from 324,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wsfs Financial Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 175,507 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 21.41% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 19/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Bank Amplifies Team that Oversees its Retail Office Network; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di; 08/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.16, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 96.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp sold 98,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,030 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $229,000, down from 102,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $65.12. About 4.61 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.53; 21/04/2018 – A Problem Starbucks Can’t Train Away; 18/04/2018 – Philadelphia Community Leaders Push Starbucks to Address Racial Injustice; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES NATIONWIDE FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCAT; 30/05/2018 – Daily Wire: EXCLUSIVE: A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Starbucks’ ‘Woke’ Racial Bias Training; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks baristas find anti-bias training has a limited scope but is a good start; 28/05/2018 – Civil rights advisers hope Starbucks’ anti-bias training sets example; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks’ CEO Kevin Johnson told ABC News on Monday that it was “completely inappropriate” for the Starbucks employees to call the police; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is making changes following outrage over the arrest of two black men at one of its cafes in Philadelphia last week; 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 1.54% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $793.99M for 25.44 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research downgraded the shares of SBUX in report on Wednesday, June 20 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, October 30 by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Tuesday, October 3. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $65.0 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 2 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Buy” rating by Bernstein on Friday, June 16. The company was maintained on Friday, January 19 by Cowen & Co. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Thursday, September 28. Jefferies maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Wednesday, July 19. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $6500 target. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Hold” rating by Argus Research on Friday, February 10.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “One Put, One Call Option To Know About for Starbucks Corp. – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 3, 2018 : FDC, F, BAC, XOM, EBAY, SBUX, JPM, FOXA, QQQ, CMCSA, AAPL, GE – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Forbes.com published: “Starbucks Doubling Down On Delivery In The Face Of Competition In China – Forbes” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 sales for $15.56 million activity. TERUEL JAVIER G also sold $8.78M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares. $270,200 worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares were bought by BREWER ROSALIND G.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Force Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,235 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. M&R Mngmt reported 800 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking owns 0.23% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.13 million shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 104,767 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability reported 6,375 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Invest has 129,620 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Vanguard Group Inc reported 94.85M shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Verity Verity Ltd Liability Company holds 0.49% or 35,786 shares in its portfolio. Hollencrest Cap reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Citigroup accumulated 0.19% or 3.75M shares. Balyasny Asset Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 300,000 shares. Pennsylvania stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Heritage Management Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 4,296 shares.

More notable recent WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Equipment leasing firm Neumann Finance hires 50+ for S. Broad offices – Philadelphia Business Journal” on December 11, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WSFS Financial Corporation Announces 3rd Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on October 15, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “WSFS Financial Enters Oversold Territory (WSFS) – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2018. More interesting news about WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “WSFS buying Beneficial in $1.5B deal combining region’s two largest banks – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2018.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 selling transactions for $8.58 million activity. WRIGHT RICHARD sold $155,928 worth of stock. 4,245 shares were bought by Canuso Dominic C, worth $207,793 on Thursday, August 30.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $10.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 111,203 shares to 946,832 shares, valued at $150.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golub Capital Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 25,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,883 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc Common (NYSE:ZTS).

Among 6 analysts covering WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. WSFS Financial had 16 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Boenning & Scattergood given on Wednesday, October 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 28 by Boenning & Scattergood. On Tuesday, January 23 the stock rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill with “Buy”. Boenning & Scattergood maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5500 target in Tuesday, April 24 report. Stephens maintained the shares of WSFS in report on Wednesday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5000 target in Thursday, July 27 report. The rating was upgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform” on Monday, October 31. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 28 by Boenning & Scattergood. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) rating on Tuesday, January 23. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $55.0 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wood on Thursday, October 11.