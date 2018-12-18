Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC) investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 59 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 34 sold and reduced their positions in Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 13.06 million shares, down from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 26 Increased: 43 New Position: 16.

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR) stake by 5.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 100,000 shares as Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)’s stock declined 35.59%. The Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc holds 1.59 million shares with $26.41M value, down from 1.69 million last quarter. Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. now has $736.56 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 250,872 shares traded. Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) has risen 4.11% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDR News: 23/03/2018 – Alon Reports Repairs, Emissions at Big Spring, Texas, Refinery; 23/03/2018 – REDMILE GROUP, LLC REPORTS 9.99 PCT STAKE IN ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC AS OF MARCH 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC – OBSERVED SAFETY PROFILE FOR PROMISE 1, TO DATE, IS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EPTINEZUMAB STUDIES; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Alder Bio; 25/04/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals® New Data Demonstrated Eptinezumab Increased Migraine-Free Intervals (Up to 32.5 days) and Improved Q; 09/03/2018 – ALON BIG SPRING REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 07/05/2018 – Alder Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 11/04/2018 – Alder Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Alon Reports ‘Minor’ Issue, Emissions at Texas Refinery; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres

More notable recent Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alder BioPharmaceuticals® Appoints Carlos Campoy Chief Financial Officer – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alder BioPharmaceuticals® Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “New finance chief at Alder Bio – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Legal Victory For Boston Scientific, Alder Gets New CFO, FDA Go-Ahead For BioXcel – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teva up 1% premarket on positive fremanezumab data – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 10 analysts covering Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Alder BioPharmaceuticals had 11 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $17 target in Tuesday, November 6 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, August 10. The company was maintained on Monday, August 13 by Credit Suisse. The company was reinitiated on Wednesday, June 27 by Needham. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, November 6. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho on Friday, October 12 to “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) rating on Wednesday, August 8. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $23 target.

Analysts await Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $-1.03 EPS, down 28.75% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.8 per share. After $-0.91 actual EPS reported by Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.19% negative EPS growth.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company has market cap of $473.91 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It has a 10.88 P/E ratio. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

It closed at $25.12 lastly. It is down 25.99% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo

More notable recent Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 07, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 06, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Finalizes Acquisition of Lassus Wherley – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Kenneth R. Geiger, Senior Vice President, Special Assets – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2018. More interesting news about Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Heidi H. Smith, Esq. as a Senior Managing Director, Assistant General Counsel – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires June Ryan, Senior Managing Director & Senior Trust Officer, Peapack Private Wealth Management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2018.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $130,679 activity.

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.51 million for 10.30 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.93% EPS growth.