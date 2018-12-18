Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Aetna Inc New (AET) by 72.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 37,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 89,900 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.24M, up from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aetna Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock 0.33% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $0. It is up 0.00% since December 18, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AET News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 15/03/2018 – AETNA DROPS AS MONSANTO/BAYER SAID TO FACE ANTITRUST HURDLES; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 12/03/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS INC – COWHEY JOINS SURGERY PARTNERS FROM AETNA; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 01/05/2018 – Aetna 1Q Health-Care Medical Benefit Ratio 80.4%; 03/04/2018 – TriCare Earns Top Customer Experience Ratings for Health Plans, According to Temkin Group; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health

Incline Global Management Llc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 35.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc bought 285,492 shares as the company's stock declined 22.06% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $56.59M, up from 795,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.66. About 1.11M shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 37.24% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named "Brand Used Most" for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 46 investors sold AET shares while 300 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 257.82 million shares or 2.48% less from 264.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pitcairn has 3,465 shares. Northern Tru invested 0.19% in Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET). Empyrean Partners Ltd Partnership has 615,318 shares. Hightower Ltd Llc stated it has 46,881 shares. Cna stated it has 48,300 shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Phocas Fincl Corporation has 0.02% invested in Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET). Jet Capital Invsts Lp stated it has 2.52% of its portfolio in Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET). Round Table Serv Ltd Llc accumulated 1,282 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 0.08% or 1,260 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 0.42% or 5,000 shares. Jnba Finance Advisors stated it has 0.01% in Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET). Brandywine Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.36% in Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 0.02% in Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET). New York-based Oz Mgmt Lp has invested 1.55% in Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET). Moreover, Jackson Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.45% invested in Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET).

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $645.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc by 500,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $501,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 298,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 867,308 shares, and cut its stake in Shire Plc (NASDAQ:SHPG).

Among 24 analysts covering Aetna (NYSE:AET), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Aetna had 81 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Monday, November 14 by Bernstein. The stock of Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 22 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, November 1. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, September 20 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, January 30, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 31 by Citigroup. The stock of Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, December 16, the company rating was initiated by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 7. On Friday, November 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”.

Since October 5, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $256,565 activity.

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93M and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 202,986 shares to 423,444 shares, valued at $54.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc (Call) by 456,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,000 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc (Call).