Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 29.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 42,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,520 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.45M, down from 142,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $80.77. About 695,408 shares traded or 9.92% up from the average. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.48% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.48% the S&P500.

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE) by 27.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 21,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.65% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 55,970 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.33 million, down from 77,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $136.49. About 279,325 shares traded or 2.52% up from the average. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 51.35% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.35% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $7.30 TO $7.55 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead The; 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Aspen Technologies Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Packaging Business, SCG Selects AspenTech Software to Achieve Operational Excellence via Advanced Machine Learning – Business Wire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 28, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Technology’s Mtell to Aid SCG Boost Asset Utilization – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 15 investors sold AZPN shares while 118 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 65.16 million shares or 1.60% less from 66.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hightower Ltd Llc has 3,279 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,985 were accumulated by Hrt Fincl. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks owns 200,742 shares. Cookson Peirce And holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 6,270 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). 320,368 were reported by Schwab Charles Inv Management. American Gp has 0% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Signaturefd Ltd reported 756 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc Limited accumulated 101 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Merian Global Invsts (Uk) has 0.57% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Btim holds 0.59% or 374,619 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.01% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) or 117,505 shares. Florida-based Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0.04% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). New York-based American Mngmt Inc has invested 0.14% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Axa has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 41,462 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $11.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Benchmark Electronics Inc (NYSE:BHE) by 25,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Among 10 analysts covering Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Aspen Technology had 35 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, November 28 to “Buy”. As per Friday, August 12, the company rating was downgraded by Avondale. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 24 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, October 27 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, April 9. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, April 29 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by TheStreet on Saturday, August 15. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 9. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 26. The stock of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, October 6.

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 11.54% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.52 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $41.05 million for 34.81 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 254,670 shares to 640,230 shares, valued at $16.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) by 36,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 24 investors sold HELE shares while 86 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 24.65 million shares or 5.67% less from 26.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zpr Invest reported 2.33% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 6,415 shares. The Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.46% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Blackrock Inc holds 0.02% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) or 3.06M shares. First Citizens Bankshares accumulated 2,366 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.03% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Meritage Mngmt accumulated 0.67% or 56,168 shares. Service Automobile Association stated it has 0.02% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Ima Wealth Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 1,201 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 5,352 shares. State Bank Of America De accumulated 223,021 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0.01% or 17,467 shares. 7 are owned by Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Us Bancorp De owns 0.01% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 15,841 shares. Smithfield stated it has 0% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Analysts await Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report earnings on January, 14. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 9.24% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.38 per share. HELE’s profit will be $57.03 million for 15.80 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Helen of Troy Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.68% EPS growth.

Since October 23, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $141,345 activity.

More notable recent Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) news were published by: Theguardian.com which released: “Markets rally as hopes for breakthrough in US-China trade dispute rise – The Guardian” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea’s Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham – 11/18/2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Estee Lauder (EL) Jumps: Stock Rises 7% – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Factors That Make Helen of Troy a Promising Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Helen Of Troy: Brains And Beauty – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2018.