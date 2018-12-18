Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 2.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 11,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 551,315 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $132.75M, up from 539,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $184.98. About 1.55M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Global Okanagan: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – KATV News: BREAKING: Police have confirmed a second package was found to be loaded with an explosive device at a FedEx facilit; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Add 500 FedEx Office Locations in Walmart U.S. Stores; 30/04/2018 – FedEx at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 20/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: A fifth explosion is likely connected to the #AustinBombings, officials say. A package destine; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT CEO MICHAEL DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG. 15; 20/03/2018 – KOLR10 KOZL: #BREAKING: The location of the newest explosion is 3.5 miles south of the FedEx store authorities say the serial; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX – APPOINTED SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH AS MEMBER OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY OVERSIGHT AND NOMINATING & GOVERNANCE COMMITTEES; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES GROUND OPERATING MARGIN 17% TO 17.5% THIS QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – FDX: U.S. TAX REFORM BENEFITS TO BE PARTLY OFFSET BY TARIFFS

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 76.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 2,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.04M, up from 3,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $184.2. About 774,355 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 23/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES, UNEASINESS AHEAD OF USDA REPORT -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP CONFIRMS NON-BINDING OFFER FROM CME; 20/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 19; 18/05/2018 – CME Deal Gets 99.98% of Proxy Votes From NEX Group Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 28; 04/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 3; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS THERE IS NO BREAKUP FEE IN THE AGREEMENT- CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – CME Group Offers to Buy Spencer’s NEX for 10 Pounds a Share; 14/05/2018 – CME said it has no plans right now for ethereum futures, although the structure of the indexes is very similar to the ones behind the company’s bitcoin futures; 03/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Higher cash prices rally CME live cattle futures

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $200.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 19,191 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $261.82M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN) by 16,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,462 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $55,968 activity. The insider Griffith Susan Patricia bought $225,156.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Reasons XPO Logistics Stock Is Tumbling Further After Dropping 15.1% in November – The Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within CEVA, Transdigm Group, Frontline, FedEx, Chevron, and Office Depot â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Oracle, Nike, Walgreens and More Major Companies Reporting This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Strong start for UPS into peak delivery period – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold FDX shares while 362 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 183.43 million shares or 1.65% less from 186.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chilton Co Ltd Liability Co reported 298,718 shares stake. Moreover, Dumont And Blake Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.55% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 5,874 shares. Barrett Asset Lc, a New York-based fund reported 100 shares. Garnet Equity Incorporated holds 5.26% or 30,000 shares. 5,465 are owned by Cognios Cap Limited Liability. Barr E S Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability, Colorado-based fund reported 4,323 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.2% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 21,936 shares. C M Bidwell Associates Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Tn has invested 0.31% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Woodstock has invested 0.15% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Rand Wealth Ltd holds 17,146 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Co owns 10,641 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Hudock Capital Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 30 shares. Compton Mgmt Incorporated Ri accumulated 6,800 shares.

Among 38 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 131 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Tuesday, December 13 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, December 18 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, March 24. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 17 by Standpoint Research. Bank of America downgraded FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Monday, December 10 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, September 17. Citigroup maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Thursday, March 17 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, June 20 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Thursday, June 2. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $178 target. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 7.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $159.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Value Etf (IWS) by 4,346 shares to 18,840 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 36,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,580 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Index (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 26 investors sold CME shares while 249 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 272.58 million shares or 1.52% more from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 478,355 shares. Janney Management Limited Company reported 23,159 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) holds 0.29% or 4,574 shares. Ima Wealth, a Kansas-based fund reported 3 shares. Creative Planning owns 28,100 shares. Braun Stacey Associates reported 119,612 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com stated it has 222,296 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability accumulated 499,216 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation holds 0.28% or 14,448 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 185,227 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.01% stake. Schwab Charles Investment Inc holds 0.15% or 1.29 million shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 20,403 shares. Tdam Usa has 1.39% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 28,979 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. consumer prices flat; underlying inflation firm – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME Group Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money’ Picks: AT&T, CME Group, Dunkin Brands, UUP – Benzinga” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FOREX-Sterling tumbles on Brexit worries; dollar rebounds – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CAT, CME, AMG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018.