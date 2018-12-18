Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 47.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 90,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.10% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 280,500 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.20M, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 1.06M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has risen 12.30% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc Com (FRPT) by 0.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 19,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.65M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $97.32M, down from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $34.92. About 177,851 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 65.68% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.68% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 28/03/2018 – Schubert Law Firm Investigates Freshpet, Inc. Executives for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties; 05/03/2018 – Freshpet Sees 2018 Sales Less Than $185M; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 22/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. Names Dr. Gerardo Perez-Camargo as Vice President of Research and Development; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04; 05/03/2018 Freshpet 4Q EPS 4c; 06/03/2018 – Freshpet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Times Co Cl A (NYSE:NYT) by 387,254 shares to 4.61M shares, valued at $106.78 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc Sponsored Adr Repstg Com Cl A (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.20 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Roku Inc Com Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.04 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report earnings on March, 4. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. FRPT’s profit will be $3.55M for 87.30 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $512.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tuesday Morning Corp (NASDAQ:TUES) by 116,976 shares to 270,951 shares, valued at $867,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Now Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 1.18M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,704 shares, and cut its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX).