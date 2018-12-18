Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 77.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 3,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,844 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.97M, up from 4,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $191.67. About 2.88M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500.

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by 2.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 2,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.71 million, down from 99,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.60% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $103.44. About 3.62M shares traded or 124.42% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 23.55% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Vanguard Small Cap Vipers Formerly Vanguard Index Tr (VB) by 3,416 shares to 5,836 shares, valued at $948,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ind Fd Mid (VO) by 5,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,221 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM).

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $32.20 million activity. $6.84 million worth of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) was sold by LEE EUGENE I JR. GEORGE DAVID C also sold $4.15M worth of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) shares. Madonna John W. sold $76,445 worth of stock. Cardenas Ricardo had sold 10,666 shares worth $1.16M on Monday, June 25. Milanes Douglas J. sold $242,778 worth of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Monday, July 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold DRI shares while 185 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 104.62 million shares or 0.24% more from 104.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id has 0% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.05% or 244,955 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 123,124 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Clinton holds 48,191 shares. Fulton Fincl Bank Na has 0.06% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 90 shares. New Jersey-based Financial Architects has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Bb&T Corp owns 2,455 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 8,900 are owned by Merian Global Investors (Uk). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp owns 0.07% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 87,769 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 10,726 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Ftb Incorporated holds 0.34% or 33,191 shares in its portfolio. Citizens Northern reported 0.25% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Ar Asset reported 0.12% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York-based Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 914 were reported by Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Amer Money Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 15,452 shares. Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0.66% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 675,262 are owned by Haverford Tru. Manor Road Capital Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 160,000 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assocs invested 0.98% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Macquarie Group Incorporated owns 1.34 million shares. 900 were reported by Lipe Dalton. Cim Ltd Liability Com reported 4.56% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bb&T Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bessemer Grp Incorporated reported 1.45 million shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr has invested 4.28% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 7,235 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited Liability holds 6,001 shares.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $410.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Iboxx Inv Gr Corp Bd (LQD) by 3,457 shares to 180 shares, valued at $21,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Financial Services (IYG) by 6,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,830 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Active Bond Fund (BOND).

