Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased Williams Companies (WMB) stake by 169.14% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pinnacle Holdings Llc acquired 138,883 shares as Williams Companies (WMB)’s stock declined 15.57%. The Pinnacle Holdings Llc holds 220,995 shares with $6.01B value, up from 82,112 last quarter. Williams Companies now has $27.21B valuation. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $22.48. About 5.44M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) stake by 38.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 1,762 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)’s stock declined 2.86%. The Gagnon Securities Llc holds 2,773 shares with $1.26 million value, down from 4,535 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc now has $12.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $443.09. About 363,217 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 51.49% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FEDERAL TAX RATE IS ABOUT 21%; 26/04/2018 – The company’s new CEO, Brian Niccol outlined his vision for Chipotle’s future on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.”; 09/05/2018 – Sustainable Growth Advisers Exits Position in Chipotle; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: APRIL COMP SALES TRENDING NEAR 1Q LEVELS; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Marketing Head Is Out After Struggling to Fix Its Image; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE BOARD APPROVED INVESTMENT UP TO $100M FOR BUYBACKS; 25/04/2018 – Wednesday’s earnings report marks the first time that CEO Brian Niccol will address Chipotle investors; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer resigning; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $365 FROM $320

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased Enlink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) stake by 12,700 shares to 217,002 valued at $4.04 billion in 2018Q3. It also reduced Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) stake by 3,444 shares and now owns 72,978 shares. Shell Midstream Partners was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fmr Limited Co has 30.05 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.17% or 1.70 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp holds 12,031 shares. 433,718 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Management Limited. Mackenzie Financial Corporation invested 0.07% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 1,999 were accumulated by Corecommodity Ltd Liability Corp. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc reported 1% stake. Moreover, Par Mgmt Inc has 1.07% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 3.43M shares. Optimum Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1,293 shares. Barrett Asset Lc stated it has 2,835 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 1.98 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Huntington Bankshares stated it has 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Price T Rowe Inc Md invested in 2.02M shares. Natixis holds 0.28% or 1.78 million shares. Amer Int Gru stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Williams wins FERC approval for Gateway project – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Williams Companies Moving Back Into The Delaware Basin – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – Motley Fool” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Williams Cos. (WMB) Receives FERC Approval for Gateway Project – StreetInsider.com” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bloomberg: Williams weighs selling stake in Wyoming pipeline – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $807,659 activity. CHANDLER JOHN D also bought $259,422 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. Zamarin Chad J. bought 2,500 shares worth $64,218. The insider Cooper Kathleen B sold 9,760 shares worth $249,856. $25,750 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Friday, November 2. CREEL MICHAEL A had bought 25,000 shares worth $644,283. Dunn Micheal G. bought 2,500 shares worth $63,842.

Among 8 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Williams Companies had 8 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, August 10. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 16 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, November 2. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 13.

Among 19 analysts covering Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), 8 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Chipotle had 28 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, October 22 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 16. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 15 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Tuesday, October 16 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CMG in report on Thursday, June 28 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, June 28 by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, October 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Friday, July 27 with “Hold”. Wedbush downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Monday, August 27 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, October 26.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best Stocks for 2019: Weibo Is a Top Rebound Play in China – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Chipotle Cultivates A Better World With First-Ever Float In The 130th Rose Parade – GuruFocus.com” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s to curb antibiotics from its global beef supply – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ResMed, Proofpoint, Southwestern Energy, Knowles, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Medtronic â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Market sued over contract to provide school lunches – Denver Business Journal” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $457.06 million activity. The insider Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. sold $401.22M.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.31 EPS, down 2.24% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.34 per share. CMG’s profit will be $36.40M for 84.56 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.35% negative EPS growth.

Gagnon Securities Llc increased Secureworks Corp stake by 43,093 shares to 568,056 valued at $8.32M in 2018Q3. It also upped Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) stake by 150,797 shares and now owns 629,802 shares. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 2.75% more from 23.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 241,411 are held by Goldman Sachs. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 10 shares. 116 are held by Captrust Fincl Advsr. Fdx Advisors owns 444 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 11 are owned by Archford Capital Strategies Ltd. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 6,509 shares. Timucuan Asset Fl reported 4.49% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 1,924 are held by Mirae Asset Investments Ltd. Farmers Merchants Inc reported 0% stake. Miles Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 509 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial Inc has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech invested in 74,813 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Victory Capital Mngmt reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.11% stake.