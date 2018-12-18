Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 33.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 82,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 166,255 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.88M, down from 249,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.3. About 104.57M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 14/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS said to launch loan portfolio sale; 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SIGNED WITH FORESTALIA, GENERAL ELECTRIC AND MIROVA AN INNOVATIVE AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NINE SUBSIDY-FREE WIND FARMS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 300 MW AWARDED AT SPANISH RENEWABLE; 20/04/2018 – John Flannery should be recognized for turning around GE, says @JimCramer; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS RISING METAL INPUT COSTS REDUCES THE ATTRACTIVENESS OF GE’S RAIL BUSINESS TO A POTENTIAL BUYER; 15/05/2018 – GE GETS AGP ORDER WITH OHGISHMA POWER; 25/04/2018 – GE Investors Gather After a Difficult Year; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 31/05/2018 – GE-SHEN CORPORATION BHD – YIN SIEW PENG RESIGNS AS CFO; 18/04/2018 – SOURCE SAYS LIKELY THAT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES’ ‘INSPECTIONS ARE IN THE 400 TO 600 ENGINE RANGE IN ORDER TO WRAP THIS UP IN 30 DAYS’; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO Will Report Summary of Plan to Board in 2Q

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 5.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 4,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 80,258 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.43 million, up from 75,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $180.75. About 2.64M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-U.S. sanctions encourage McDonald’s to cook up Russian fries; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 30/05/2018 – MCD: CONTRIBUTING 55% OF CAPITAL FOR FRANCHISE STORE REMODELS; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 10.14 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.27 million activity. DSOUZA FRANCISCO also bought $499,200 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Wednesday, November 14. Shares for $94,800 were bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER on Tuesday, November 6.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $39.40 million activity. $2.67 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by DeBiase Francesca A. on Wednesday, October 24. Borden Ian Frederick had sold 4,782 shares worth $849,666. Easterbrook Stephen also sold $35.32 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares.

