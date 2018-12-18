Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 5.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 250,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3.94 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $212.51 million, down from 4.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 1.99 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 9.32% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Net $255M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cardinal Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAH); 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Raises Dividend to 47.63c Vs. 46.24c; 31/05/2018 – Oncologists See Opportunities, Challenges with Emergence of Precision Medicine; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 TAX RATE OF 32%-34%

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 40.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 53,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,586 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $898,000, down from 133,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.27. About 119.84 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 03/05/2018 – MapAnything and ServiceMax from GE Digital Collaborate to Improve Field Service Response and Delivery Times; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 515.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 390.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES SELECTS 30 ENGINES FROM GE AVIATION; 24/05/2018 – Gloom for GE investors as hopes of a quick fix fade; 24/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 09/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 07/03/2018 – GE Sees Big Business in Big Batteries — CERAWeek Market Talk; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – TO ISSUE RESTATEMENT OF 2017, 2016 EARNINGS ON APRIL 20 REFLECTING NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 07/05/2018 – GE & ALTAIR SIGN PACT FOR EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION OF GE’S FLOW S; 04/04/2018 – GE Power and Alstom picked to build Polish Ostroleka power plant

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 16.03% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.31 per share. CAH’s profit will be $327.74 million for 10.60 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.73% negative EPS growth.

Among 20 analysts covering Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Cardinal Health had 59 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Leerink Swann downgraded the shares of CAH in report on Friday, November 16 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, December 3. As per Tuesday, November 3, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, January 3. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 17 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 26 by William Blair. The stock of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, March 15 by Cowen & Co. On Thursday, July 13 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Buy” on Monday, August 10.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $354.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunrun Inc by 54,697 shares to 856,933 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sailpoint Technologies Holdi by 202,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 584,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 51 investors sold CAH shares while 195 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 258.08 million shares or 2.70% less from 265.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.07% or 91,947 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 150,000 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 4,033 shares. Whitnell And accumulated 500 shares. Moreover, Plancorp Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Private Ocean Lc reported 170 shares. Hartford Inv Communications reported 55,184 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Baupost Ltd Liability Corporation Ma invested 1.97% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Signaturefd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Huntington Natl Bank owns 40,481 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 26,976 shares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.05% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) or 25,003 shares. Bp Public Limited Company stated it has 34,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

More important recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Recent Analysis Shows The Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Health Insurance Innovations, Stratasys, The Mosaic, Cardinal Health, and Plug Power Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “Cardinal Health Elects J. Michael Losh to its Board of Directors – PRNewswire”, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Safe Is Cardinal Health’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “9 Policy Catalysts For Health Care Investors To Watch Before Year’s End – Benzinga” with publication date: November 25, 2018.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $194,798 activity. LAWS STUART G sold $44,662 worth of stock or 804 shares.

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by UBS. UBS maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Wednesday, September 5 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, October 23 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by TheStreet on Wednesday, August 26. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, October 19 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, September 16, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Sell” rating and $21.0 target in Monday, September 11 report. As per Monday, November 23, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, October 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, March 13.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 10.10 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $900.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 68,003 shares to 96,102 shares, valued at $43.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 23,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Could General Electric Be The Canary In The Coalmine? (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric: It Ain’t Goin’ Be Easy – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Fool.com published: “GE Investors: Here’s What Siemens Management Just Said About 2019 Prospects – The Motley Fool” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE’s Crash Holds An Important Lesson About Investing – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric: The Road To Junk Status – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 25, 2018.