Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 13.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 17,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,025 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.27 million, up from 128,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 700,650 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 8.08% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 14/05/2018 – Old Republic Declares Regular Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.5 Cents Per Share

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) by 17.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 67,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 309,106 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.07 million, down from 376,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Farmland Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.94M market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.15. About 221,304 shares traded. Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) has declined 35.41% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FPI News: 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC FPI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.40 TO $0.44; 13/04/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS PRESIDENT COWAN TO STEP DOWN EFFECTIVE MAY 31; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 12/03/2018 Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Appointment of EKS&H LLLP as Company’s Accounting Firm; 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners Backs FY18 EPS 40c-EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Farmland Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FPI); 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS 1Q AFFO/SHR $0.000, EST. 5.800C; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC – REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 AFFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $0.40-0.44 PER SHARE

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4,713 shares to 54,467 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 40,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,585 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Old Republic: 37 Straight Hikes, +77% Earnings Growth, 30% Payout Ratio – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Old Republic (ORI) Says Vincent T. Donnelly, CEO, Will Rise to Executive Chairman – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jane’s November Dividend Increases And Income Tracker – Retirement Accounts – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Old Republic promotes Smiddy to president, COO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 16, 2018.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $217,338 activity.

Among 2 analysts covering Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Old Republic Intl had 2 analyst reports since October 30, 2017 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) earned “Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Monday, February 12. As per Monday, October 30, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 24 investors sold ORI shares while 115 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 215.53 million shares or 0.55% more from 214.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 17 are owned by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.13% or 785,171 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Management has 0% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 19,268 shares. Moreover, Advisory Serv Network has 0.08% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 47,304 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 170 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 397,654 shares stake. Whittier Tru Comm Of Nevada Inc holds 0% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Guggenheim Lc invested 0.12% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Advsr Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 22,178 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 447,665 shares. Rockland Tru holds 0.16% or 59,625 shares in its portfolio. Financial Svcs has invested 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Zebra Lc accumulated 0.12% or 11,833 shares. Cwm Ltd reported 898 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 81.25% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FPI’s profit will be $10.81 million for 4.44 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Farmland Partners Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,350.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Farmland Partners had 4 analyst reports since September 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wunderlich given on Wednesday, September 23. Janney Capital initiated Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) rating on Thursday, December 3. Janney Capital has “Buy” rating and $12.50 target. The stock of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 10 by Stifel Nicolaus.