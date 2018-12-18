Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in British Amer Tobacco Plc Adr (BTI) by 241.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 17,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,579 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.15M, up from 7,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in British Amer Tobacco Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $32.2. About 2.81 million shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 48.43% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 8.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 2,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,996 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.14 million, up from 31,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $116.65. About 6.14M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors

Among 7 analysts covering British Amrcn Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. British Amrcn Tobacco had 9 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Investec upgraded the shares of BTI in report on Thursday, September 8 to “Buy” rating. The company was initiated on Tuesday, August 25 by Cowen & Co. Investec upgraded British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) on Friday, August 4 to “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) on Thursday, December 10 to “Sell” rating. Bank of America reinitiated British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) on Tuesday, August 4 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, November 2, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 25 by Piper Jaffray. On Friday, July 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”. Societe Generale upgraded the shares of BTI in report on Friday, October 28 to “Buy” rating.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $5.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3,275 shares to 76,627 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) by 3,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,487 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. 2,000 International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares with value of $232,838 were bought by Swedish Joseph. The insider OWENS JAMES W bought 1,000 shares worth $114,673. Rometty Virginia M had bought 8,500 shares worth $998,835. $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares were bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H. 11,451 shares were sold by Gherson Diane J, worth $1.67 million on Friday, August 3.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 22 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 19. The rating was maintained by S&P Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 23. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, October 18. S&P Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $178 target in Thursday, August 27 report. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, October 18 with “Neutral”. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, April 19. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Sell” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, September 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank reported 19,861 shares stake. Scotia Inc reported 88,828 shares stake. Family Firm has 2,526 shares. Sol Capital Mngmt Communications invested in 0.32% or 7,812 shares. 33,997 were accumulated by Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Co. North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh reported 1,579 shares. Davis R M reported 0.07% stake. Fincl Bank Of America De accumulated 0.28% or 11.88 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has 170,730 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt Inc reported 1.44% stake. Glenmede Trust Na owns 456,696 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Caz Limited Partnership stated it has 2.41% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mariner Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability holds 0.97% or 122,784 shares. Moreover, Personal Advsr has 0.04% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).