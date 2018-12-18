Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 11.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 1,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,206 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.03 million, down from 12,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $226.58. About 4.70M shares traded or 13.43% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors

Glacier Peak Capital Llc increased its stake in Ensco Plc Class A (ESV) by 339.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc bought 460,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 596,675 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.04M, up from 135,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $0.175 during the last trading session, reaching $3.765. About 24.53M shares traded or 77.50% up from the average. Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 15.03% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 15 with “Overweight”. On Friday, September 14 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Friday, September 14 with “Outperform” rating. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 25 report. Wunderlich maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 14 by Canaccord Genuity. On Wednesday, September 20 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 22 report. As per Sunday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 sales for $13.32 million activity. Parasnis Abhay sold $2.73 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, July 20. $3.94 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Rencher Bradley. $19,607 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was bought by Ricks David A on Monday, September 24.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11,982 shares to 31,935 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (HYS) by 55,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,148 shares stake. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And reported 386 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 37.05 million were reported by Vanguard Inc. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.14% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 20,000 shares. Everence Capital Inc owns 10,776 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Exchange Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.26% or 3,339 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech reported 739,345 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt Corporation owns 120,085 shares. Capital Guardian Trust holds 378 shares or 0% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Inc reported 1,359 shares. Dupont Capital Management holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 63,969 shares. First Trust LP has 610,924 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc has 2,382 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Among 38 analysts covering Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV), 13 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 34% are positive. Ensco Plc had 94 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Seaport Global to “Sell” on Thursday, July 14. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 4 by Jefferies. The stock of Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) earned “Sector Outperform” rating by Howard Weil on Friday, July 31. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 25 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, March 16 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, October 20. Johnson Rice upgraded the shares of ESV in report on Monday, June 13 to “Accumulate” rating. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, June 13 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Friday, April 15 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, September 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.26, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ESV shares while 89 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 391.43 million shares or 1.93% more from 384.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) for 3,700 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). Barclays Plc reported 0% stake. Lpl Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) for 64,211 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 43,223 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of has invested 0.02% in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability owns 38,060 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). Fairfield Bush & reported 1.29% in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). Greenlight Capital holds 20.00 million shares or 7.13% of its portfolio. Brigade Cap Management LP owns 1.30M shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group reported 38.68 million shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 44,071 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schwab Charles Investment Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). 706 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated.

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67 million and $91.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reading International Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RDI) by 43,331 shares to 15,405 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ashford Inc. by 13,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,570 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Etf (XES).