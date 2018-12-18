Glenmede Trust Company Na increased United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) stake by 5.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Glenmede Trust Company Na acquired 27,394 shares as United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS)’s stock declined 16.04%. The Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 500,257 shares with $58.40 million value, up from 472,863 last quarter. United Parcel Service Cl B now has $83.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $97.03. About 2.20 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA-‘ On Jefferson Cnty FireProtDist #1, WA B; 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in; 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 13/04/2018 – Modular UPS Global Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2023 – High Costs of Modular UPS Will Restrain Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups 1, Lwrs 1 Rtg On CSFB MH Ps-Thrgh Crts Ser 2002-MH3; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION AT FREIGHT FACILITY IN LEXINGTON, KY

Blackstone (BGB) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.17, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 23 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 18 decreased and sold holdings in Blackstone. The investment professionals in our database reported: 14.29 million shares, down from 14.60 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackstone in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 11 Increased: 16 New Position: 7.

The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.69. About 327,759 shares traded or 67.77% up from the average. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) has declined 11.51% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.51% the S&P500.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp holds 15.65% of its portfolio in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund for 1.06 million shares. Selway Asset Management owns 90,275 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Investment Advisors Llc has 0.31% invested in the company for 328,447 shares. The Louisiana-based Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc has invested 0.26% in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 372,218 shares.

More notable recent Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Blackstone / GSO Closed-End Funds Declare Special Distributions – Business Wire” on December 17, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Blackstone / GSO Closed-End Funds Announce Transition to Dynamic Monthly Distributions and Declare Monthly Distributions – Business Wire” published on November 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Review: Senior Loan CEFs – Some CEFs Increased Distribution, Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund With -3.3 Z-Score – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investors rush out of senior loan funds – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leverage loans market shows signs of cooling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $828,076 activity. $523,218 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was sold by Willis George on Wednesday, August 22. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $304,858 was made by Barber James J. on Monday, August 20.

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) stake by 84,791 shares to 2.54M valued at $50.29M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) stake by 25,709 shares and now owns 166,863 shares. Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hudson Bay Cap LP invested in 17,350 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Busey Tru Company holds 1,939 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc holds 0.15% or 130,863 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 229,286 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs, a New York-based fund reported 224,536 shares. Connors Investor accumulated 14,881 shares. Investors Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 0.37% or 4,485 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.55% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Signaturefd Lc reported 1.31% stake. Motco holds 0.34% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 29,233 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 481 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.14% or 10,371 shares. Texas Bancshares Inc Tx reported 3,403 shares. Naples reported 0.59% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 154,784 shares.