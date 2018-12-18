Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Globus Med Inc (GMED) by 93.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 14,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,288 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.72M, up from 15,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Globus Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 597,055 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has risen 15.76% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q EPS 39c; 02/04/2018 – globus medical, inc. | fortress™ radiopaque bone cement (fortre | K172269 | 03/27/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 25/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY SALES $695M, EST. $691.0M; 30/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 12/03/2018 – globus medical inc. | sp-fix® spinous process fixation plate, | K180156 | 03/07/2018 |; 12/03/2018 – globus medical, inc. | alvue balloon dilation system | K171939 | 03/07/2018 |

First National Bank Sioux Falls decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 93.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Sioux Falls sold 53,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,895 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $205,000, down from 57,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $47.22. About 6.52 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 7.87% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold GMED shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 60.77 million shares or 1.87% more from 59.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.05% or 20,100 shares. Voloridge Investment Ltd Liability Company reported 14,838 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability holds 4,235 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Com holds 890,435 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 5,200 were accumulated by Stifel Fincl Corporation. Blackrock Inc holds 9.46M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lloyds Bk Grp Inc Public Limited Liability Com reported 967 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited accumulated 0.01% or 936,453 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 30,500 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). 4,357 are held by Jane Street Group Ltd. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership reported 182 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 13,968 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Globus Medical Inc had 58 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, November 9 by JMP Securities. As per Monday, December 4, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, January 2. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, August 17. On Tuesday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 12 by Leerink Swann. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $29 target in Thursday, November 9 report. The rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, May 31 with “Buy”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 27. The stock of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, July 18.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $850.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8,358 shares to 17,204 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 21,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,523 shares, and cut its stake in Aptinyx Inc.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 20.45% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.88 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 11.14 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 34 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 13 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. U.S. Bancorp had 100 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, June 22. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, January 19 report. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Wednesday, April 18 with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray on Friday, January 5 to “Overweight”. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) earned “Hold” rating by Rafferty on Thursday, April 20. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 10 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 12 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities given on Monday, March 14. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 9 by Citigroup. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, May 5.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $16.82 million activity. DOLAN TERRANCE R sold $821,375 worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Thursday, October 18. Shares for $585,001 were sold by OMALEY DAVID B on Wednesday, November 14. CECERE ANDREW sold $9.71M worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Thursday, November 8. Elmore John R. had sold 19,418 shares worth $1.04M.

