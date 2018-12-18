Glovista Investments Has Trimmed Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; Last Week Symantec (SYMC) Coverage

Among 10 analysts covering Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. Symantec had 12 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of SYMC in report on Friday, August 3 with “Neutral” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, November 2 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 3. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, July 30. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, August 6 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, August 17. The stock of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 25. Wedbush maintained the shares of SYMC in report on Friday, November 2 with “Neutral” rating. Susquehanna upgraded the stock to “Positive” rating in Tuesday, August 21 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of SYMC in report on Tuesday, September 25 with “Hold” rating. See Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) latest ratings:

02/11/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $22 New Target: $23 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $19 New Target: $21 Maintain

19/10/2018 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Neutral New Target: $19 Initiates Coverage On

16/10/2018 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Market Perform Upgrade

25/09/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $20 New Target: $22 Maintain

21/08/2018 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Positive Old Target: $21 New Target: $23 Upgrade

17/08/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $18 New Target: $20 Maintain

06/08/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $23 New Target: $21 Maintain

03/08/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $23 New Target: $21 Maintain

03/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $21 New Target: $19 Maintain

Glovista Investments Llc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 72.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Glovista Investments Llc sold 53,156 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 7.67%. The Glovista Investments Llc holds 19,814 shares with $1.06 million value, down from 72,970 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $230.46B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.74M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.33 billion. It operates through two divisions, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. It has a 11.58 P/E ratio. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.50, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold Symantec Corporation shares while 118 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 530.27 million shares or 1.56% more from 522.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Veritas Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 2,900 shares. Art Advisors Lc has invested 0.15% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Sei Investments stated it has 6,100 shares. Glenview Cap Management Ltd Com stated it has 6.28M shares. Tobam has 2.08% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 28 shares or 0% of the stock. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa reported 40,000 shares stake. 143,098 are owned by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management. 239,961 are owned by Grp Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.05 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp, New York-based fund reported 91,028 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 75,533 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 281,211 shares. National Pension Serv holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 759,566 shares. Goodwin Daniel L has 0.1% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 10,000 shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 27.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.86 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.54 billion for 12.68 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% negative EPS growth.

Glovista Investments Llc increased Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd stake by 288,593 shares to 303,650 valued at $15.22 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) stake by 11,590 shares and now owns 31,900 shares. Ishares Inc (ECH) was raised too.

