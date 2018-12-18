Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 3.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 5,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,974 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.23 million, up from 162,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.94. About 16.31 million shares traded or 45.00% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500.

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 53.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 57,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.29 million, up from 107,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $36.8. About 5.38 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $384.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 14,099 shares to 28,810 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,664 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Report: TSMC won’t use full 7nm capacity in 1H19 – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “CLSA Downgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (2330:TT) (TSM) to Outperform – StreetInsider.com” published on November 30, 2018, Twst.com published: “Port Capital Best Small Cap Stock Portfolio Picks for 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NAR: TSMC close to IBM chip order – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Should You Pay for Advanced Micro Devices Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had 19 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna on Tuesday, October 4 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, November 16. The company was upgraded on Friday, December 11 by Credit Suisse. As per Monday, January 22, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. On Thursday, April 19 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, June 21, the company rating was downgraded by HSBC. HSBC downgraded the shares of TSM in report on Thursday, October 13 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, November 27. HSBC upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 16 report. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive” on Monday, July 2.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Does Schlumberger’s Share Price Slump Below Crisis Levels? – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – The Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Eagle, Eli Lilly, GameStop, Intuit, Novavax, Nvidia, Salesforce, Schlumberger and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Bell Tolls For Schlumberger That It Is Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes, a GE Company vs. Schlumberger Limited – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $2.91 million activity. MARKS MICHAEL E bought $482,480 worth of stock.

