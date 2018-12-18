Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 15.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 160,516 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.30 million, up from 139,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 621,893 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 25.02% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 20,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,400 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $207,000, down from 24,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 18.10M shares traded or 60.93% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on January, 18 before the open. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. SLB’s profit will be $581.62M for 22.52 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, January 25. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $100 target in Thursday, October 1 report. The company was maintained on Friday, May 5 by Bernstein. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 15 by Jefferies. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Monday, February 26. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $75.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 22 by Susquehanna. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, September 3. KLR Group initiated Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Monday, December 14 with “Buy” rating. Howard Weil maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Monday, January 25 with “Focus Stock” rating.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $2.91 million activity. MARKS MICHAEL E had bought 8,000 shares worth $482,480 on Thursday, September 6.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $896.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,545 shares to 10,778 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 14,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger Has Been Repriced For Low Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger – Third Quarter 2018 Analysis And Beyond – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Schlumberger subsidiary closing offices in South Texas, cutting 188 jobs – Houston Business Journal” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Rings The Alarm On North America – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Bell Tolls For Schlumberger That It Is Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. King Luther Cap Mgmt reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Aqr Cap Limited Com holds 0.02% or 227,685 shares in its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors accumulated 16 shares or 0% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.14% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 363,161 shares. Lloyds Public Ltd has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt invested 0.81% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 412,472 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 123,501 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Communications Ma holds 32.70M shares. Quantbot Techs LP invested in 117,125 shares. Kiltearn Ptnrs Llp stated it has 2.99M shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Orrstown Fincl Service Inc accumulated 0.01% or 91 shares. Moreover, First Western Capital Mgmt Communications has 1.25% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ccm Advisers Lc reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 56 investors sold LOGM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.04 million shares or 6.44% less from 50.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Mackenzie Finance Corporation holds 0.27% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 1.27 million shares. 559,169 are held by Invesco. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Llc holds 341 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP owns 218,345 shares. Shufro Rose & Communication Ltd Liability Company owns 9,750 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 147,030 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Citizens Bank & Trust Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 3,294 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 343 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 208 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 9,865 shares. Us Bancorp De has 4,376 shares. 54,225 are owned by Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Com.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $5.06 million activity.

Among 15 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. LogMeIn had 60 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $84 target in Friday, July 24 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 28 by Cowen & Co. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 27 to “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 20 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) earned “Hold” rating by TheStreet on Tuesday, August 25. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 28 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 9 by Oppenheimer. RBC Capital Markets maintained LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) rating on Friday, October 23. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $90 target. The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, October 3 by Robert W. Baird.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why LogMeIn, Inc. Stock Dropped 21.5% in July – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “8 Stocks That Could Be Google Takeover Targets – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “LogMeIn Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:LOGM – GlobeNewswire” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: inTEST, LogMeIn, PC-Tel, CSG and Vipshop – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why LogMeIn Shares Got Crushed Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 27, 2018.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $442.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 48,700 shares to 96,800 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,093 shares, and cut its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR).